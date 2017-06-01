Artificial selection in action: more elephants are being born without tusks

What do you expect if hunters or poachers selectively kill elephants with big tusks—either for trophies or their ivory? This is actually a form of artificial selection, and it will have the expected results: elephants with smaller tusks will be more likely to survive and reproduce, and if there’s genetic variation for tusk size or presence, which there almost certainly is (there’s genetic variation for nearly every trait, accounting for phenomena like the ability of humans to change the gray wolf into Chihuahuas, greyhounds, sheepdogs, and so on), the “tuskiness” of elephants will change over time. Tusks will get smaller, or even disappear.

You can also predict that if tusks are more important for one sex than the other, that the natural “counterselection” against tusk reduction will be stronger in that sex, so that the reduction in size or presence over time will be slower and, ultimately, might stabilize at a larger size than in the sex having tusks less important for survival.

This is precisely what an article by Robby Berman at The Big Think reports. Berman notes that in non-poached populations of African elephants (Loxondota spp.), 2-6% of female elephants are born without tusks. I’m actually surprised that the percentage is that high given that tusks are used by both sexes to deter predators, dig water holes, clear obstacles, and strip bark from trees. But in poached populations that percentage can nearly reach 100.

But tusks are more important in males since they’re intimately connected with reproduction: males joust for mates using them, and a tuskless male is a childless male. Thus one would expect that, given equal intensity of poaching, males would still wind up with larger tusks than females—unless poachers kill every animal with tusks, which, by eliminating males, would drive the species extinct.

According to Berman, selection is indeed working this way, and because it’s strong—a large percentage of elephants are killed for their ivory—we’d expect the change to be rapid. As he writes:

In areas where there is poaching, however, the story’s very different, and the quest for elephant ivory is changing the types of offspring now being produced. In Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, half of the older females have tusks. The situation has improved since poaching was brought under control there 20 years ago, but a third of the younger elephants are tuskless nonetheless, a meaningful increase over the historical norm. In Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park and the Lupande Game Management Area, tuskelessness increased [JAC: read the reference] from 10·5% in 1969 to 38·2% in 1989 The numbers have improved slightly since then there as well, but only due to more tusked females migrating from nearby areas.

How strong is the selection? The Independent reports some populations have almost no females with tusks:

An increasing number of African elephants are now born tuskless because poachers have consistently targetted animals with the best ivory over decades, fundamentally altering the gene pool. In some areas 98 per cent of female elephants now have no tusks, researchers have said, compared to between two and six per cent born tuskless on average in the past. Almost a third of Africa’s elephants have been illegally slaughtered by poachers in the past ten years to meet demand for ivory in Asia, where there is still a booming trade in the material, particularly in China. [JAC: this trade will shut down at the end of this year by government decree.] . . . The most striking example is in the Addo Elephant National Park in South Africa, where 98 per cent of female elephants have no ivory. Big game hunters there had killed all but 11 elephants by the time the park was created in 1931. Four of the eight surviving females were tuskless. In 2008, scientists found that even among elephants that remained tusked, the tusks were smaller than in elephants’ a century before – roughly half their previous size.

What will happen? Given the strength of selection on tusks (ivory goes for $730 per kg on China’s black market, a 2/3 reduction since the ivory trade started to be banned), both the number of elephants and the size of their tusks will decrease. They will remain larger in males since there’s an additional penalty—a strong one—for being tuskless in that sex. One might then expect females to select for mating with those males having smaller tusks, counteracting this trend, but since females may not have a preference with whom they mate (males win in competitions), that kind of selection might not occur.

This is all speculation, but what’s not speculative is that the selective poaching of elephants with tusks is having the expected (but unwanted) evolutionary effect.

Here’s a tuskless male, thus a luckless male:

A female with small tusks:

My first thought was to anesthetize elephants and remove their tusks to foil the poachers, but that can’t be done for several reasons, most important that the tusks are alive and contain nerves and blood vessels (they are in fact incisor teeth of the upper jaw), not to mention the difficulty of doing that to a lot of elephants.

Read more about this in the article “Going tuskless” at the African Wildlife Foundation.

h/t: Steve