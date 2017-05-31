Wedneday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the last day of May—the 31st (2017). It’s National Macaroon Day, but it’s also World No Tobacco Day, which I am not 100% down with because it demonizes the Habanos I love to smoke (2 or fewer per week). I wouldn’t want to sacrifice my occasional cigar.

It must have been a long day for the President, as Trump tweeted out this garbled thought at six minutes after midnight (yes, the tweet says 11:06, but papers report 12:06):

As the Washington Post noted, this mistake (the Donald surely meant “coverage,” but then what?) started a #covfefe site, including this tw**t:

Don't talk to me until I've had my #covfefe — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 31, 2017

And the New Yorker‘s television critic Emily Nussbaum waited for the Donald to finish his tweet. Waiting . . . waiting. . . and then nothing:

It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 31, 2017

On this day in history, Samuel Pepys recorded the very last event in his famous diary. You may not know that that diary was written in a kind of shorthand, with special phrases for passages of infidelity, masturbation, and so on. On May 21, 1859, Big Ben started keeping time in London. Exactly 30 years later we had The Great Johnston Flood in Pennsylvania, in which the failure of a dam killed 2209 people in the eponymous town. Finally, it was on this day in 2005 that the magazine Vanity Fair revealed that “Deep Throat” of Woodward Bernstein fame, a man who helped bring down Nixon, was Mark Felt, an FBI agent. Felt died three years later at 95.

Notables born on May 31 include Walt Whitman (1819), Clint Eastwood (1930), Joe Namath (1943), Brooke Shields (1965), and Colin Farrell (1976). Those who died on this day include the painter Tintoretto (1594), Billy Strayhorn (1967), Nobel-winning geneticist Jacques Monod (1976), Jack Dempsey (1983), Timothy Leary (1996), and Jean Stapleton (2013). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is directing the walkies (there’s a fork in the path at the end of the orchard):

Hili: We are turning to the right! Cyrus: If you say so.

In Polish:

Hili: Idziemy w prawo!

Cyrus: Jak tak mówisz.

Lagniappe: Matthew sends us a tw**t showing a sneezing kestrel, almost certainly the first time you’ve seen this bird sneeze. It’s from the BBC’s “Springwatch” cams, which Matthew watches religiously (that’s a metaphor). The link to the live KestrelCam is here

Have you ever seen a kestrel sneeze? 😂

You have now…#Springwatch pic.twitter.com/DDY0JGh0U3 — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) May 31, 2017