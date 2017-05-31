Good morning on the last day of May—the 31st (2017). It’s National Macaroon Day, but it’s also World No Tobacco Day, which I am not 100% down with because it demonizes the Habanos I love to smoke (2 or fewer per week). I wouldn’t want to sacrifice my occasional cigar.
It must have been a long day for the President, as Trump tweeted out this garbled thought at six minutes after midnight (yes, the tweet says 11:06, but papers report 12:06):
As the Washington Post noted, this mistake (the Donald surely meant “coverage,” but then what?) started a #covfefe site, including this tw**t:
And the New Yorker‘s television critic Emily Nussbaum waited for the Donald to finish his tweet. Waiting . . . waiting. . . and then nothing:
On this day in history, Samuel Pepys recorded the very last event in his famous diary. You may not know that that diary was written in a kind of shorthand, with special phrases for passages of infidelity, masturbation, and so on. On May 21, 1859, Big Ben started keeping time in London. Exactly 30 years later we had The Great Johnston Flood in Pennsylvania, in which the failure of a dam killed 2209 people in the eponymous town. Finally, it was on this day in 2005 that the magazine Vanity Fair revealed that “Deep Throat” of Woodward Bernstein fame, a man who helped bring down Nixon, was Mark Felt, an FBI agent. Felt died three years later at 95.
Notables born on May 31 include Walt Whitman (1819), Clint Eastwood (1930), Joe Namath (1943), Brooke Shields (1965), and Colin Farrell (1976). Those who died on this day include the painter Tintoretto (1594), Billy Strayhorn (1967), Nobel-winning geneticist Jacques Monod (1976), Jack Dempsey (1983), Timothy Leary (1996), and Jean Stapleton (2013). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is directing the walkies (there’s a fork in the path at the end of the orchard):
Hili: We are turning to the right!Cyrus: If you say so.
We quarrelled about Havanas—we fought o’er a good cheroot,
And I know she is exacting, and she says I am a brute.
I know I will sound like a grumpy old pedant but Big Ben is the bell. The tower was just called The Clock Tower (although it was sometimes referred to as St Stephen’s Tower) but was renamed for the 2012 Jubilee The Elizabeth Tower.
Oh, THATS what Samuel Pepys is all about.