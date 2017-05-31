Portland mayor tries to bar anti-sharia and pro-Trump rallies, ACLU corrects him

We know about the unhinged racist, Jeremy Joseph Christian, who, after shouting slurs at two Muslim women in Portland, Oregon, then stabbed to death two men coming to the women’s defense. The man is being properly booked for murder, and sounds like he hates just about anybody who isn’t white.

In view of that incident, it’s perhaps understandable that Portland’s mayor is trying to stave off divisiveness by urging the government to deny permits to demonstrators who seem to be pro-Trump or anti-Muslim (actually, anti-sharia). But banning free speech isn’t the way to enforce a point of view. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) realizes that—they fought for the American Nazi Party’s right to march through the Jewish section of Skokie, Illinois—and I’m proud to have volunteered for that organization in the past. (They’re also the group I went to as a conscientious objector to initiate a lawsuit against Nixon and the U.S. government for calling us up for service illegally. They worked pro bono, and we won our suit.)

The Washington Post reports on the doings in Portland:

The mayor of Portland, Ore., is calling on federal authorities to cancel a pair of upcoming rallies organized by conservative groups, saying the city was still “in shock” after two men were fatally stabbed on a commuter train Friday while fending off a man shouting anti-Muslim slurs. Mayor Ted Wheeler asked the federal government to revoke a permit authorizing a June 4 “Trump Free Speech Rally” in Portland’s downtown. He also called on the government to block a “March Against Sharia” that is scheduled for June 10 but has not received permits. “Our city is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation,” Wheeler wrote in a Facebook post Monday. He added that he had asked the organizers of the rallies, which he referred to as “alt-right demonstrations,” to cancel their events. “I urge them to ask their supporters to stay away from Portland,” Wheeler wrote. “There is never a place for bigotry or hatred in our community, and especially not now.” . . . The organizer of the “Trump Free Speech Rally,” Joey Gibson, sought to distance himself and his group, Patriot Prayer, from Christian, especially as reports surfaced that he appeared at the group’s other events. In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, Gibson condemned Christian and said antifa protesters were trying to incite chaos at the upcoming rally by exploiting the attacks on the train. “There’s going to be more intensity, there’s going to be more threats,” Gibson said. “They’re using the deaths of these two people and Jeremy Christian — they’re using it to get Portland all rowdy about our June 4 rally and it’s absolutely disgusting.” Gibson urged his supporters to remain calm. “You throw one punch, you’re going to jail,” he said. A Facebook page for the event says the rally will feature live music and “speakers exercising their free speech.” The “March Against Sharia,” which Gibson is also involved in, says Islamic law “is incompatible with our Constitution and American values.” The event page calls on supporters who “stand for human rights.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon criticized the mayor’s attempts to shut down both rallies, saying the government can’t revoke or deny a permit based on the demonstrators’ views.

And they’re absolutely right. Here are some tweets from the ACLU of Oregon, correcting the mayor’s behavior:

2. It may be tempting to shut down speech we disagree with, but… — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

4. history shows us that the most marginalized will be disproportionately censored and punished for unpopular speech. — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

6. If we allow the government to shut down speech for some, we all will pay the price down the line. — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

I suspect that if there’s violence, it will be done by bike-lock-wielding ANTIFA members, but everything should be done to ensure that these demonstrations are peaceful.