Foxes hunting under snow

I’ve posted before on the amazing ability of foxes to find prey beneath a thick cover of snow, and on recent evidence (see here as well) that they use the Earth’s magnetic field as a beam, achieving the greatest success by far when jumping (in Czechoslovakia) toward the north-northeast or (180° around) south-southwest. (Question: are the directions the same for foxes in the southern hemisphere?)

This is truly an amazing finding if true, and shows that animals have senses that we can’t even imagine. As the geneticist J. B. S. Haldane said, “I have no doubt that in reality the future will be vastly more surprising than anything I can imagine. Now my own suspicion is that the Universe is not only queerer than we suppose, but queerer than we can suppose.”

Now you’ve had your science lesson, look at these foxes! These two videos, involving red and Arctic foxes, are breathtakingly beautiful.