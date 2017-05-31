Chicago! (and ducks)

Here are photos of the city skyline from my crib, the first taken last evening and the second at about 5 a.m. today:

Yesterday, when I made one of my three daily trips outside to feed the ducklings, I counted five instead of four! It turned out that another mother had just taken her new babies to the water—a brood of five. Now I have nine ducklings to feed, and believe me, what with competition between the mothers (they beat each other up) and from the hungry drake, it’s a nightmare! I will be bereft if any duckling doesn’t fledge.

The older brood:

The younger brood this morning (you can see the oatmeal I’ve been feeding them, which they greatly like):