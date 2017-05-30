Two remarkable cases of mimicry

Both of these cases were found by Matthew Cobb on Twi**er, and I’ve enlarged the photos at the bottom:

A pile of broken sticks: 2 Buff-tip Moths. NW Worcestershire, 27 May 2017. #teammoth pic.twitter.com/XewN1qeBBl — Moths & Mothing (@j_sparey) May 28, 2017

and

I think I’ve shown the buff-tip mothsh (Phalera bucephala) before; they are remarkable mimics of broken sticks when at rest. Now we’re not absolutely sure if this form of camouflage, presumably protecting the moths from predators, was the evolutionary impetus behind their appearance, but it seems likely, and could be tested in the lab with bird predators. I can’t think of any other explanation.

Here’s the adult with wings spread a bit (from Wikipedia):

Here’s the photo above, enlarged, clearly placed among broken sticks to show the mimicry:

Here’s another photo; note that the head is small, like the tip of a twig, and the legs are inconspicuously pressed down on the substrate. And of course its color and pattern are just like a broken twig:

Here’s the leaf katydid enlarged (the group is named in the tw**t above). It’s almost impossible for us to spot this: it even has a “rotten spot” mimicking those of leaves, as well as a yellowish body outline and a behavior that makes it place its front legs directly forward, looking like a leaf stem. None of this would have evolved had the color, pattern, and behavior not given those individuals a selective advantage over less perfect mimics. This says something about the visual acuity of the predators and the power of natural selection.

I don’t know Latin, but I think the genus name, Phyllomimus, means “leaf mimic”.