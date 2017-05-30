Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Tuesday, May 30, 2017: the 150th day of the year. I am saddened to report that, the night before last, Grania tripped over an electrical cord in the dark and fractured her ulna. She’ll be in a sling for four weeks. Condolences!

It’s National Mint Julep Day: an estimable drink when made properly, and that means good bourbon. Make mine Woodford Reserve! As a lover of India, I’m also pleased to note that it’s Indian Arrival Day in Trinidad and Tobago. Among those feted should be V. S. Naipal, whose grandparents were migrants to Trinidad from India, and whose 1961 book set in Trinidad, A House for Mr Biswas, deserves to be read by everyone.

On this day in 1431, Joan of Arc was burned at the stake after being convicted of heresy, charges that included her dressing like a man. She was 19. On May 30, 1536, Henry VIII of England married Jane Seymour. She was queen for only 15 months, and died giving birth to Henry’s son, the future King Edward VI. On this day in 1899, one of the last stagecoach robberies in the West took place in Arizona, carried out by Pearl Hart, a rare woman outlaw. Here she is:

Finally, in 1961, Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo was assassinated in Santo Domingo.

Notables born on this day include Mel Blanc (1908), Benny Goodman (1909), Nobel Laureate and biochemist Julius Axelrod (1912), and Wynona Judd (1964). Let’s have a look at Blanc, “the man of a thousand voices” (it was more like 400). Wikipedia notes this:

He began his 60-plus-year career performing in radio, but is best remembered for his work inanimation as the voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat, Yosemite Sam,Foghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, Pepé Le Pew, Speedy Gonzales, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner , theTasmanian Devil, and many of the other characters from the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies theatrical cartoons during the golden age of American animation. He was, in fact, the voice for all of the major male Warner Bros. cartoon characters except for Elmer Fudd, whose voice was provided by fellow radio actor Arthur Q. Bryan, although Blanc later voiced Fudd as well after Bryan’s death.

Here’s Blanc on the Dave Letterman show, in a funny interview that demonstrates his vocal talents:

Here’s Blanc’s famous ending to the Warner Brothers cartoons, with a stammering Porky Pig:

And, at his request, here is Blanc’s real tombstone in Hollywood:

Those who died on this day include Joan of Arc (1431), Peter Paul Rubens (1540), Alexander Pope (1744), Voltaire (1778), Boris Pasternake (1960), Leó Szilárd (1964), botanist David Lloyd (1938; died under suspicious circumstances; his wife was tried and acquited for poisoning him), and Rosalyn Sussman Yalow, who won the Nobel Prize for devising radioimmuno assays (1961). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making jokes:

A: Vanity of vanities. Hili: Or vice versa.

In Polish:

Ja: Marność nad marnościami.

Hili: Albo odwrotnie.

Lagniappe: a baked cat and a raccoon rescue:

just in case you needed confirmation pic.twitter.com/UBqP4SalZJ — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) May 29, 2017