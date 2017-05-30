Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

We have two videos today; be sure to watch them on the site in high-definition and on a full screen.

After too long an absence, Tara Tanaka (flickr site here, Vimeo site here) has graced us with a short video of two Pileated Woodpeckers (Dryocopus pileatus) growing up. Her notes are indented below

I went out every morning for two weeks and shot video of these two little boys, from before any of the red in their malar stripes was visible. The day before I shot this video I got to watch the larger of the two say his first “big-boy” Pileated words, and this was my favorite moment of the two weeks — watching the smaller one call his first real call, after hearing and then intently studying his larger brother’s call. I managed to record each of them leaving the cavity the next morning, and the smaller one left about 45 minutes before the larger one! I later realized that they had to be able to communicate with the parents before they fledged, and they timed it perfectly. The parents had nested in another dead tree the year before, and right around the time that the eggs were due to hatch, the tree broke off half-way up, ironically right at the spot where he had built his cavity the year before, when he didn’t have a mate. This year they built their cavity about 50’ high in a slash pine that my husband had girdled (cut the bark off all the way around) at least 3-4 years ago, just so that it would die and could be used by woodpeckers. When I would review the video that I’d shot on windy mornings I could see the tree moving, and held my breath with every gust for weeks, but this year their tree stood strong while they used the cavity. I saw them for a couple of days after they fledged, but the parents have taken them somewhere else, hopefully just for now. I hope they come back and make their nests in our yard in years to come. A hen Wood Duck would come every morning and look in the cavity to see if it was empty yet, and I think she has been laying eggs in it since they left. Those babies are going to have quite a jump when they hatch!

Reader Rick sent a video of a mammal:

Encounter with a moose cow (Alces alces) at Little Spokane River just north of Spokane, Washington. We were doing some birding in this lovely park. The short trail follows the river through tall ponderosa pine. As the moose emerged from the brush and turned toward me, I was slightly apprehensive and thought it might be coming toward me. But she just turned to continue munching the young leaves.

And Jacques Hausser in Switzerland sent these photos on April 22:

Yesterday I went down to the lake to check my new “auto-gift” (a GX8 Panasonic camera and a 100-400 Leica DG Vario-Elmar tele lens – I was very generous to myself). A crested grebe was very actively fishing in Nyon’s harbor, and I toke some pictures. 1) Here is the great crested grebe, Podiceps cristatus. Sex unknown (their head decorations are unisex), so I decided it was a female. Unfortunately I missed the moment she dived…

2) Usually they eat their prey before popping out of the water, but twice I have seen her with something in the bill. At first view I was thinking she collected some underwater plant for her nest, but. . .

3) enlarging the picture, I discovered it was a stickleback. Its spines are clearly visible and make it a dangerous prey. The bird had to think twice before gulping it.

4) Sticklebacks are obviously difficult to swallow!

5) Victory at least!