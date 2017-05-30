Jupiter and beyond the infinite

by Matthew Cobb

Watch this on full screen with your speakers turned up and your mind-expanding drug of choice to hand.

This animation by Seán Doran uses the stunning images recently sent back by the Juno probe. Nobody was expecting the degree of complexity in Jupiter’s multiple storm systems – it really is an extraordinary sight.

The music is by Ligeti (pronounced LIG-ehti) and, if you don’t the cinematic reference in both the title of the post and the choice of music, they are taken from Stanley Kubrick’s masterwork, 2001: A Space Odyssey, when the sole surviving astronaut, Dave Bowman, leaves the stricken spacecraft and journeys into, well – that’s up to you. If you haven’t seen the film, I think you can safely watch this brief extract to get an idea – it won’t spoil your enjoyment when you eventually watch it.