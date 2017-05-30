A tweeticle from Baghdad

We shouldn’t forget that the primary victims of Islamist terrorism are other Muslims. And yesterday evening in Baghdad, a suicide car bomb exploded outside an ice cream parlor where people were breaking their Ramadan fast, killing at least 15 and wounding at least 47. NBC News reports this:

The attack came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when many people stay up past midnight and eat out to prepare to fast. Sunni Muslim extremist group ISIS released a statement about the attack through an affiliated news agency. However, it did not state that an ISIS member conducted the attack and the group did not produce any evidence it was involved. A second bomb hit near a government office in Karkh district a few hours later. Reuters reported that seven people were killed and 38 others wounded in that attack.

CNN and several other sources, though, report that ISIS has now taken responsibility:

ISIS has claimed responsibility for both attacks, which killed 21 people, through its affiliate news agency Amaq.

Despite her arm being in a sling, Grania sent me a series of tweets by Hayder al-Khoei, a London-based “Middle East Watcher” and member of several think tanks. Grania added this:

Really good thread on Baghdad suicide bomber. Writer makes no bones about saying this is due to crazy ideas of paradise through martyrdom. He also points out that nearly all bombings are the work of Wahhabi sect and that they have been doing stuff like this for 1400 years.

I’ve embedded the videos directly so you can see them:

Explosion in Karrada, Baghdad tonight near a popular ice cream shop. No respite from ISIS even in the holy month of #Ramadan. Cowards. pic.twitter.com/3DhM1hCC5V — Hayder al-Khoei (@Hayder_alKhoei) May 29, 2017

Security cam footage of blast that rocked Karrada tonight. Just after midnight, when street crowded with Iraqis out with their families. #pt pic.twitter.com/N9jRq1RtTh — Hayder al-Khoei (@Hayder_alKhoei) May 29, 2017

Heartbreaking footage of the aftermath of tonight's Baghdad blast. He stands over a body and shouts "he's getting married in two weeks!" pic.twitter.com/Tg5CZj0MlW — Hayder al-Khoei (@Hayder_alKhoei) May 29, 2017

More graphic footage of aftermath of Baghdad blast. He's screaming for an ambulance, little girl is walking around the dead bodies in shock. pic.twitter.com/Tk7aD7h2a9 — Hayder al-Khoei (@Hayder_alKhoei) May 30, 2017

We may mourn for the Brits and Parisians, but let us mourn equally for the Muslim families who, peacefully enjoying their ice cream, were blown to bits. Look at the videos! Is it really business as usual for us? Are we going to beat this through “love”?