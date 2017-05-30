A tweeticle from Baghdad

We shouldn’t forget that the primary victims of Islamist terrorism are other Muslims. And yesterday evening in Baghdad, a suicide car bomb exploded outside an ice cream parlor where people were breaking their Ramadan fast, killing at least 15 and wounding at least 47. NBC News reports this:
The attack came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when many people stay up past midnight and eat out to prepare to fast.
Sunni Muslim extremist group ISIS released a statement about the attack through an affiliated news agency. However, it did not state that an ISIS member conducted the attack and the group did not produce any evidence it was involved.
A second bomb hit near a government office in Karkh district a few hours later. Reuters reported that seven people were killed and 38 others wounded in that attack.
CNN and several other sources, though, report that ISIS has now taken responsibility:
ISIS has claimed responsibility for both attacks, which killed 21 people, through its affiliate news agency Amaq.
Despite her arm being in a sling, Grania sent me a series of tweets by Hayder al-Khoei, a London-based “Middle East Watcher” and member of several think tanks. Grania added this:
Really good thread on Baghdad suicide bomber. Writer makes no bones about saying this is due to crazy ideas of paradise through martyrdom. He also points out that nearly all bombings are the work of Wahhabi sect and that they have been doing stuff like this for 1400 years.
I’ve embedded the videos directly so you can see them:
We may mourn for the Brits and Parisians, but let us mourn equally for the Muslim families who, peacefully enjoying their ice cream, were blown to bits. Look at the videos! Is it really business as usual for us? Are we going to beat this through “love”?
Cant bear to look at those clips. According to Maajid Naawaz jihad conducted during Ramadan gets extra religious brownie points and its the busy season for killings. After all many Muslims believe there are supposed to be 99 types of Islam and only one is right – and to Salafists/Wahabbis/extremists anyone not devout is an infidel, apostate or heretic.
I read in many places its also the season of greatly reduced work productivity (not even water for up to 20 hours depending on the latitude and businesses close early – especially women who must cook ready for nightfall but can not eat until nightfall)
Nothing like targetting the wicked eating of ice creams by children.
I wonder if this carnage can be fairly viewed as a consequence of the 100+ year history of deeply virulent antisemitic anti Zionism maintained by the Muslim world.
They developed an inhuman tactic and strategy of unconscionable violence against Jews and justified it morally which normalized it. And now they are using it against themselves.
I don’t doubt that that kind of deep-seated hatred influences them today but Mr el-Koei said it has been going on for 1400 years. Suggests to me that the past 100+ years of anti-Zionism is just another, latest, outgrowth of something deeply rooted.
Love to these fiends must mean something like grind flesh and bone.