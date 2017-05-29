Readers’ wildlife photos and video

Reader Jim Blilie from Minnesota sent in some photos taken by his son Jamie, our youngest contributor. The notes are indented:
Here are some more photos from my son, Jamie, age 13. Shot with his Canon Powershot SX530 HS camera. All are shot within feet of our house, most are shot from the back deck.First, a video of Sandhill Cranes (Grus canadensis) calling and displaying in the wetland across the street from our house:
Northern Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis):
Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) male and female:
A tom turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) displaying (shot from a car!):
And an American robin (Turdus migratorius):
And a photo for our own Matthew from Stephen Barnard in Idaho:
Photo for Matthew Cobb. I think you said the Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica) is his favorite bird.
13 you say. I quit.