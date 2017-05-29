Monday: Hili dialogue

Hooray, it’s Monday, May 29 (2017), and it’s not only a Memorial Day holiday in the U.S., but also National Biscuit Day! Now for you UK residents, be aware that the following photo shows what Americans call “biscuits”:

What Brits call biscuits are known in America as “cookies”. I love American biscuits, which, a staple of Southern cuisine, are one of America’s greatest contributions to world gastronomy. They are simple to make and best enjoyed with a breakfast of fried eggs, grits, and country ham with red-eye gravy (with homemade peach preserves on the side, as served in the Loveless Motel and Cafe near Nashville, Tennessee). Given that meal, it’s appropriate that today is also World Digestive Health Day.

On this day in 1660, the English Restoration began when Charles II became king of England, Scotland, and Ireland. On May 29, 1913, Stravinsky’s ballet for The Rite of Spring premiered in Paris, provoking a famous uproar in the theater. And exactly six years later, Arthur Eddington observed the bending of starlight during a total solar eclipse in the Atlantic, providing the first experimental evidence for Einstein’s general theory of relativity. It’s also a banner day for mountain aficionados like me, for it was on this day in 1953 that Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary became the first people to verifiably reach the summit of Mount Everest (Tenzing was on top first). Finally, on May 29, 1999, the Space Shuttle Discovery first docked with the International Space Station.

It’s a big day for birthdays: notables born on this day include Patrick Henry (1736), G. K. Chesterton (1874), Bob Hope (1903), Tenzing Norgay (1914; he summited on his birthday!), John F. Kennedy (1917; today is the 100th anniversary of his birth), Peter Higgs (1929), Paul R. Ehrlich (1932), Al Unser (1939), mountaineer Doug Scott (1941), and Melissa Etheridge (1961). Those who died on May 29 include W. S. Gilbert (1911), John Barrymore (1942), Fanny Brice (1951), Moe Berg (1972), Mary Pickford (1979), Barry Goldwater (1998), Archibald Cox (2004), Dennis Hopper (2010), and Doc Watson (2012). Let’s hear a few licks from Doc—one of his best-known songs and some traditional American blues:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili asserts her hubris and hegemony:

Hili: We cats have a general principle. A: What principle is that? Hili: That we establish all principles.

In Polish:

Hili: My, koty, mamy generalną zasadę.

Ja: Jaką?

Hili: Że to my ustalamy zasady.

Some good news: Official Website Physicist™ Sean M. Carroll and his wife Jennifer Oullette appear to have adopted the two kittens that “showed up” at their home. The words “apparently adopted” are a bit strange, though! (h/t Jiten):

So apparently we have adopted Ariel (L) and Caliban (R). They are small, but fierce. pic.twitter.com/Mjaz092a0u — Sean Carroll (@seanmcarroll) May 29, 2017

And in London, the black cat Theo, staffed by Laurie and Gethyn, is drinking his morning coffee. Yes, he likes it black—no sugar, no cream, and he prefers espresso.

Finally, a cat tw**t found by Grania. Are these Abyssinians??

Mama and baby pic.twitter.com/6FJmq7QkT6 — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) May 29, 2017