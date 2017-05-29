Jonathan Pie on the causes of and reactions to the Manchester bombing

The schtick of Jonathan Pie (real name Tom Walker) is to act as if he’s a news reporter doing a story, and then suddenly to lurch into a passionate and angry rant about one thing or another. As time passes, though, the rants seem to be getting a little less funny, but more than compensate for that with an increase in passion and “truthiness.” Here Pie discusses the Manchester bombing and terrorism, and I was pleased to see he agrees with me that the British reaction of “carrying on as normal”, as a way to show that the terrorists haven’t won, is a dumb response. He also argues that the response of “we win through love” (the PuffHo response) is equally fatuous.
And at 1:54 he says, “Isn’t it time to stop pretending that this has nothing to do with religion?” He’s right.
It’s not a funny piece, but it’s a truthful one.
h/t: pghwelshgirl
There was an ad hoc memorial to the Manchester bombing victims near my office. Someone had written ‘Forgive’ under it. Fortunately someone else scrubbed that out.
The answer to Islamist violence isn’t more Christian ‘turn the other cheek’ shit.
The definition of insanity is repeating the same action in the belief that it will have a different outcome. Just ‘carrying on’ hasn’t got us anywhere and it’s time to face the fact it never will.
I would agree and add to a similar nauseating platitude you hear too much on this day – Thanks for your service. I have never been much of a flag waver anyway. It seems those who really get out there and wave with aggression are just trying a little too hard to make up for something…I don’t know what.