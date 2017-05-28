Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Sunday, May 28, 2017, and the second day of America’s Memorial Day weekend. So far the weather has been sunny and glorious, but we have thunderstorms predicted for today. It’s National Brisket Day, and the best way to eat that is Texas style–barbecued slowly and sliced, with a bit of sauce. It’s also Menstrual Hygiene Day, which you can read about at the link. Here’s a photo of the doings in India:

On this day in 1588, the Spanish Armada sailed from Lisbon: 130 ship and 13,000 men intending to overthrow Queen Elizabeth. It didn’t work. On May 28, 1871, the Paris Commune fell after ruling barely two months. In 1892, John Muir started the Sierra Club, still an active organization, and in 1937, the Volkswagen company was founded. On this day in 1951, the BBC broadcast the first episode of The Goon Show, an influential comedy broadcast that had a huge influence on the genre in Britain, inspiring the creators of Monty Python. Finally, in 2008 the legislature declared Nepal a republic, bringing to an end over 200 years of the royal dynasty.

Here are a few Goon Show moments. Their humor (unlike that of the Pythons) is not to my taste, but many of my older British friends speak fondly of them. In a few places you can see the zaniness of the later Python show:

Notables born on this day include William Pitt the Younger (1759). Louis Agassiz (1807), Jim Thorpe (1888), Ian Fleming (1908), Walker Percy (1916), Gladys Knight (1944), Leland Sklar (1947), and Kylie Minogue (1968). Those who died on this day include Noah Webster (1843), Audie Murphy (1971), Gary Coleman (2010), and Maya Angelou (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making pronouncements On Liberty, though she spends almost every night these days out on the tiles:

Hili: Freedom is dangerous. A: But it’s delightful. Hili: That’s true but it’s better to be careful.

In Polish:

Hili: Wolność jest niebezpieczna.

Ja: Ale rozkoszna.

Hili: To prawda, lepiej jednak uważać.

Here is the family of ducks I’m feeding in the pond outside my building. There were originally six ducklings, but two disappeared early. The remaining four are doing well on a diet of good food, including oatmeal, shelled sunflower seeds, and cracked corn, and I’m hoping they’ll all fledge. (Photo taken with iPhone.)

And out in Winnipeg, Gus attacks! But it’s a clump of irises, not a bird or mouse. As his staff said, “What a nut!”

And the gory aftermath, with the staff adding: “My poor irises!”