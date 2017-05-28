Time to send in your wildlife photos. I’ve a decent backlog, but can always use more. Today we’ll have urban wildlife: a series sent in by reader Darrell Ernst. His notes are indented.

Our cat, Coco Chanel, likes to go outside though she doesn’t go very far. Usually not out of sight of the door let alone out of our yard. She also prefers to have one of her people hang out with her while she is outside. A few days ago Coco was sitting outside our front door with my daughter when she suddenly perked up and slithered away to check something out. It was a snake! A black racer, Coluber constrictor priapus. These snakes are fast, aggressive and have a habit of raising the front third or so of their body off the ground as they race along, much like a black mamba. Luckily they are not dangerous, at least not to something the size of a cat.

Luckily Brianna had her camera close at hand. A chase ensued, but ended when the snake suddenly reared up which stopped Coco in her tracks. That last picture is the look she gives her people when she is looking for some assurance that her life is not in danger. Coco likes to pretend she is a great hunter, but she isn’t. She doesn’t know what to do once she closes with something, which is more than fine with us. She has never hurt anything larger than an insect.

Disclaimer: Coco is not an outdoor cat; she is not let out to roam as she will. She is let out under supervision for short periods and usually doesn’t wander more than 20′ from the door.