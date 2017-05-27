Scott Simon interviews Richard Dawkins on NPR

While driving to the grocery store this morning, I heard National Public Radio’s Scott Simon do a short interview with Richard Dawkins, which took place the morning of Wednesday’s event in Washington, D. C.

Click on the screenshot below to go to the link where you can hear it. Of course it’s all about atheism and terrorism; there’s not a mention of Richard’s thoughts on evolution.

Simon asks the usual semi-aggressive questions, including why religious people show up at tragedies but “organized groups of atheists” don’t. The problem with this is that nonbelievers who do humanitarian work don’t have visible signs of their nonbelief, but a nun or priest does.

Further, Simon says (LOL!), “I do wonder. . . am I just not seeing the world correctly to see large numbers of well-motivated atheists lending their lives to better the world. Let me put it this way. . . are they more concerned with just being right—intellectually?

Now that is simply an ignorant question that totally misunderstands atheism and atheists. Richard answered it properly: “Oh I don’t think so at all. If I may say so, you haven’t looked hard enough.”

And Simon asks that question three times. He’s incredulous that atheists could actually want to help people.

As I’ve written before, Simon is a bit of a faithhead, but of the worst kind: he tries to force himself to believe what he doesn’t really think is true. Here’s part of a conversation he had in an interview with filmmaker Sheila Nevins:

JAC comment: Scott Simon went into some detail about his personal theology in an interview on today’s show:

NEVINS: Do you know where you’re going? I don’t believe in heaven or hell. So… SIMON: No. I know what I tell myself, but do I know that for sure? NEVINS: What do you tell – what do you say? SIMON: Oh, I – you know, I believe in a heaven and I’ll be reunited… NEVINS: You think that? SIMON: I’ll be reunited with my parents and with my lost sister and with, you know, every pet I’ve ever had and loved. And I’ll be up there waiting for my wife and children. Is that for real? Of course not. But that’s what I tell myself to get through the day.

I pity Simon if he can’t get through the day without trying to fool himself with superstition!