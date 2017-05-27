Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s May 27, the start of the Memorial Day weekend in America (Monday’s a holiday), and Chicago has largely emptied out. And it’s a special food holiday here: National Italian Beef Day, a sandwich made famous in this town. It consists of thinly sliced roast beef slopped onto a sliced Italian roll, and best served “dipped” (with the beef-fillled roll dunked in the beef jus), and then topped with hot Italian giardiniera, an Italian pickled vegetable relish. The relish can be hot or mild, but the true Chicagoan asks for their sandwich “hot and wet” meaning dunked in jus and topped with spicy rather than wussy relish. It looks like this:

In Australia, it’s the beginning of National Reconciliation Week, celebrating the unity of ancient versus recent immigrants.

On this day in 1703, Peter the Great founded the city of St. Petersburg, a lovely town and the only place I’ve ever visited in Russia. The Hermitage and Dostoyevsky’s House are worth the trip alone. On May 27, 1927, the last Model T rolled off the assembly line of the Ford Motor Company, immediately replaced with the Model A. You could have the model T in any color you wanted, said Ford, so long as it was black, but the Model A came in colors:

On this day in 1933, the song “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?” was introduced to the public with the release of the The Walt Disney cartoon Silly Symphony: Three Little Pigs. Here it is; the song begins at 2:18:

On May 27, 1937 , the Golden Gate Bridge opened; first to pedestrians and soon to cars. Exactly 5 years later, Nazi officer Reinhard Heydrich, one of the architects of the Holocaust and of Kristallnacht, was fatally wounded in Prague in an assassination plot by the Czech government-in-exile. He died of infection after 8 days. In reprisal, the infuriated Nazis arrested and imprisoned 13,000 people (the assassins committed suicide rather than be caught) and, in an act of reprisal that will live in infamy, leveled the town of Lidice, killed every male over the age of 16 in the villages of both Lidice and Ležáky, and shot every woman in Ležáky, sending the women of Lidice to concentration camps.

Notables born on this day include Julia Ward Howe (1819), Wild Bill Hickok (1837), Hubert Humphrey and Vincent Price (both 1911), John Cheever and Sam Snead (both 1912), Henry Kissinger (1923, the old warlord is 94 today!), and Cilla Black (1943). Those who died on this day include John Calvin (1564), Nobel LaureateRobert Koch, who identified the microbes causing cholera, tuberculosis and anthrax and is regarded as the Father of Microbiology, and one of my heroes: Jawaharlal Nehru (1964). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pretending to care about Andrzej:

Cyrus: I want to be here as well. Hili: Don’t disturb him because then I wouldn’t have a place to lie down.

@seanmcarroll , telling him to KEEP THE KITTENS! Reader Jiten spotted this tweet on the feed of Sean Carroll, our Official Website Physicist™. You can tweet him at

I have no idea how these two appeared in our home, but they seem to want to stay. pic.twitter.com/sbBBmnJuwr — Sean Carroll (@seanmcarroll) May 27, 2017

Finally, the latest picture of Gus from Winnipeg, with a note from his staff.

Here’s a picture of Gus sitting in the middle of a bunch of pussy toes [Antennaria]. The flowers have fluffy little tufts bunched together and it’s like looking at the bottom of a cat’s paw.

Pussytoes: