I don’t know if that many people will be reading this site over the weekend, as most readers are in America and most of those will be taking off for Memorial Day. But PCC(E) never rests, so here are a few lovely insect photos from a regular contributor, Mark Sturtevant. His notes are indented:

A while ago I had shared some pictures of our last major summer vacation, which was to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Pictures from that trip continue here. The first two show a fulfillment of a long-term desire of mine: to see a genuine butterfly ‘puddle party’. This is where Lepidopterans gather in a group to sip water, seeking amino acids and salts that are hard to get from their nectar diet. This one is of course a party of Eastern tiger swallowtails (Papillio glaucus), having a good ‘ol time along a clear forest stream. Tiger swallowtails were so abundant in the park that one soon stopped noticing them. Picture driving through hilly and windy forest roads with tall trees on either side, and imagine seeing large yellow butterflies constantly flittering by in twos, threes, and fours. That was what it was like. I could stop by a stream, and there I would generally see a huddled clique of swallowtails. It was completely wonderful.

The next picture is another such gathering in a secluded parking lot, but here I was all like “Ermahgerd! Pipevines!!” because it included pipevine swallowtails (Battus philenor). This was very thrilling! Pipevine swallowtails are toxic, and they advertise this with their brilliant iridescent blue colors on the hind wings. You can see that the blue changes at different angles, so they were very ‘flashy’.

An interesting spin on this is that there is a melanistic mutation in female tiger swallowtails which causes them to become very dark brown, and these are thought to benefit from the mutation because they resemble the poisonous pipevine swallowtails. Consistent with this view, the mutation is most common in the Southern US where the pipevine swallowtails are found. Here is one of those melanistic female tiger swallowtails from BugGuide. You can still make out the black tiger swallowtail stripes in this example. I saw two of these in the park (which also was totally awesome), but was not able to get an acceptable picture.

Next is another insect that was also common in the area. Evenings down there were filled with the sounds of night-calling insects, and among the loudest insect calls are from the common ‘true katydid’ (Pterophylla camellifolia), which is an impressive though flightless species of katydid. This species has some fame because the name ‘katydid’ is based on the mating call of males of this species, like the male in this picture.

Its loud stridulations vary from a three-part call to a two-part call, and is said to sound like: ‘kat-y-did! Kat-y-did! She didn’t! She did!’ Well, you can hear some of this for yourself in the video below. Imagine hearing a lot of these calling from near and far. They have a rather large range through the Eastern U.S., and the exact call will differ with the region.

The remaining pictures are from back home in Michigan. The next picture is the rarely seen mystery red-headed caterpillar (Enigmatus whatthehellisithuh). It has so far completely stumped me, as I cannot find a match among the lappet or tent caterpillars even though it looks like one of them. I must be barking up the wrong tree. Do you see what I did there? Moving on… [JAC: Can readers help with the ID?]

Late in the summer, one can fairly regularly find the European mantis (Mantis religiosa) out in the fields. The first picture shows a male, and here you can barely see a distinguishing character of this species: a black ring marking at the base of the fore-legs. The second picture is a female, taken on the day that I released her after a couple days of being pampered and generally fussed over while in captivity. The same mantises were seen before in WEIT for some of the ‘Spot the mantis’ challenges.