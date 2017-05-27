Greg Allman died

According to CNN, one of my music heroes, Greg Allman, just died at the age of 69, The details:
Gregg Allman, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band who overcame family tragedy, drug addiction and health problems to become a grizzled elder statesman for the blues music he loved, has died. He was 69.
Allman died due to liver cancer complications at his home in Savannah, Georgia, and he was “surrounded by his family and friends,” Michael Lehman, Allman’s longtime manager and close friend, told CNN.He will be buried at Rose Hill cemetery in Macon, GA, though a funeral date has not yet been set, Lehman said.
According to a statement posted to his official website, Allman had struggled with many health issues over the past several years.
There’s a lot I could say about his music—his great songs, his gutsy blues voice, and the wonderful synergy of the Allman Brothers Band, of which he was an integral part. But I’ll let two of songs stand for his legacy.
The first, “One Way Out“, was written by Sonny Boy Williamson and redone by the Allman Brothers. It also features Dickey Betts, who (amazingly) is still alive:
That’s a smoking band!
. . . and an acoustic version of another of my favorites, “Melissa“, written by Greg himself (read about the genesis of “Melissa” at the link). It’s a haunting and beautiful song. Wikipedia notes this about it:
When Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1971, his brother performed the song at his funeral, as he had grown to like the song over the years. Gregg Allman commented that it “didn’t sit right” that he used one of his brother’s old guitars for the performance, but he nonetheless got through it; he called it “my brother’s favorite song that I ever wrote.”
There was never a band like the Allman Brothers, and there won’t be one again. (n.b.: Allman and Betts are both wearing cowboy boots.)
You may remember that for a short time he was married to Cher, and here’s her reaction on Twitter (go here for a collection of reactions by musicians and others).
I will otherwise desist from speaking ill of the dead, but I will never forgive him for snitching on Scooter Herring.
Yes, that wasn’t good–not good at all. But it doesn’t detract from the music.
Agreed. I’d venture to hell to hear Duane and Berry Oakley play with Robert Johnson. 🙂
You still have him tied to the whipping post?
Whipping post intricate time signature:
Musically, the composition was immediately noticeable for its use of 11/4 time signature in the introduction. (It is also sometimes described as 11/8,[11] and band drummer Butch Trucks called it simply “a lick in 11” or “elevens”.[12]) As Gregg Allman later said:
“I didn’t know the intro was in 11/4 time. I just saw it as three sets of three, and then two to jump on the next three sets with: it was like 1,2,3—1,2,3—1,2,3—1,2. I didn’t count it as 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. It was one beat short, but it didn’t feel one short, because to get back to the triad, you had two steps to go up. You’d really hit those two hard, to accent them, so that would separate the threes. … [Duane] said, ‘That’s good man, I didn’t know that you understood 11/4.’ Of course I said something intelligent like, ‘What’s 11/4?’ Duane just said, ‘Okay, dumbass, I’ll try to draw it up on paper for you.'”
I like “One Way Out” but I didn’t know the version by the Allman Brothers. It’s quite good too.
The best concert I have ever seen was the original band in concert at MU in Columbia, Mo. Magical night. Sad news.
I saw them twice, both after Duane died. Fantastic concerts.