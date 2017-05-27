Caturday felid trifecta: “Catios”, cat “makes biscuits” while watching chef, cats raised with rabbits learn to hop (?)

This is a good way to keep your cats indoors, avoiding the dangers of outdoor life and saving the birds they might kill. It is the “catio“, an outdoor extension of your house that allows your moggie to experience the outdoors without running free. They range from do-it-yourself sets of plans for $40-60 like these; your cat enters from a c

Or you can buy them pre-made:

Or you can have them customized; this one enables you to enjoy being outdoors with your cat:

There are various names for the “kneading” behavior that cats make, said to be a remnant of the motion that nursing kittens make to stimulate their mother. My favorite term for this is “making biscuits.” Here’s an awesome video if a cat making biscuits while he watches Gordon Ramsey knead dough. Is the cat learning? Will it eventually be able to produce puff pastry?

Biscuit maker apprentice … 🐾🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/p3Dhd9PuUW — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) May 25, 2017

Finally, these tweet claims that these kittens, raised with rabbits, have learned to imitate the rabbits’ behavior by hopping about. And indeed, they do hop about, but perhaps that’s normal kitten behavior and not an imitation. You be the judge:

Kittens raised near rabbits learn to jump like rabbits pic.twitter.com/kixJx02nKj — Paul Haine (@paul_haine) May 24, 2017

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsimonscat%2Fvideos%2F10155700888554523%2F&show_text=0&width=400

