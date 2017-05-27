A critic “analyzes” my dream: I am Pol Pot!

Yesterday I recounted a dream in which I witnessed the torture of people by the Khmer Rouge, but I had no idea what it meant. Well, two people took it upon themselves to analyze the dream for me in emails, except that they seemed to be using their analysis as a way to to go after me. Here was the dream I had:

Last night’s was especially vivid. I was taken to a torture center run by Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge (perhaps the infamous Security Prison 21, about which I recently read), and was placed by the door, forced to watch the prisoners dragged in, kicking and screaming. Then I was taken inside and made to watch the torture. That consisted of prisoners being tied to horizontal metal poles by their arms. Then guards would apply blowtorches to the poles, which became red hot. Seared by the metal, the prisoners would scream horribly. And then I woke up.

And here’s an email I got a short time ago from a butthurt reader—a coward who lacked the guts to even identify him/herself:

Everything and everyone in a dream is you. This dream is highlighting your own authoritarian, brutally judgmental attitudes that cut you off from and torture the feeling/accepting side of your personality. You indeed are Pol Pot. And it’s something your dream is telling you you need to work on. On a superficial level your own authoritarianism is manifested in your overly zealous/somewhat silly application of your “roolz” to shut down debate and eliminate any spirited opposition to your positions by banning commenters for slight or imagined infractions or assaults on your dignity. Similarly, your pleasure in labeling people like Aaron Hanlon who disagree with you as “miscreants” and posting their picture as part of their humiliation. Interestingly, it’s your own authoritarian attitudes, which you seem to be quite unconscious of, which you predictably project onto the SJWs you so gleefully attack and humiliate. It’s because a large part of your own personality is authoritarian in nature that you are triggered by them. That’s how psychological projection works. And sadly such a harshly judgmental attitude as that indicated by the dream makes long-lasting intimate relationships very difficult, especially when you are unconscious of that destructive aspect of your personality. Highly intelligent people like you can be just as unconscious of what’s really going at the deeper emotional levels of their brain functioning as those who are uneducated. That seems to be the case with you.

Umm. . . this person knows nothing about me save what’s on the website, much less anything about my relationships. All I can say is that he’s wrong about that, and as for the rest, well, you can be the judge.

The other email “analyst” had a completely different interpretation! I suspect that what these people are doing is presenting their own projection, arguing that what they don’t like about me is what actually caused my dream. As for my own analysis, I have none: the dream was completely different from all my other dreams, in which I am usually late for a final exam or taking an exam in a class I know nothing about. I’ve always been dubious about dream analysis, except that sometimes the reasons why things appear in a dream are obvious. There’s clearly reasons why we have specific dreams, at least in part, but I do know this: Freud’s own method of analysis, which I’ve read in his books, was bogus.

What I haven’t figured out is this: why do so many academics have the “final exam–can’t hack it” dream? Were we really under that much anxiety and stress about college exams that that anxiety would embed itself in the crannies of our brain, coming out at night to haunt us for the rest of our lives? I suppose someone’s written about this, but I can’t be arsed to check.

One needs a thick skin to run a website under your own name, as the internet can be a rough place. But I’ve learned to laugh off passive-aggressive jerks like this; life is simply too short. But really, if you want to take me to task in an email, have the guts to use your own name, for I’ve promised not to reveal names unless someone actually threatens me.