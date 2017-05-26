University of Chicago students demand more ethnic segregation, punishment of fraternities and no punishment for disrupting speakers

I am working on a campus where I see Regressive Leftism daily, and now it’s taking the form of requests to create segregated facilities and curricula, to make fraternities official University of Chicago organizations so they can be punished, and to exempt students themselves from being punished when they disrupt talks they don’t like (this happened three times here in the last two years).
According to both the student newspaper, the Maroon, and to Campus Reform (a right-wing site), a group of U of C student multicultural organizations had a rally for an umbrella organization called UChicago United, and issued a list of no fewer than 43 demands. From the Maroon:
The organizations leading the rally, titled “We Demand,” were the African Caribbean Students Association (ACSA), Arab Student Association, Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan (MEChA), Organization of Black Students (OBS), Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS), and PanAsia Solidarity Coalition.
Around 50 people attended the rally, which was held outside Levi Hall, the University’s main administrative building.
During the rally, second-year MEChA member Maya Ruiz described the circumstances leading to UChicago United’s formation. The campaign grew out of a letter penned by several multicultural organizations in response to a construction-themed party held by Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) on Cinco de Mayo. Ruiz stressed, however, that FIJI’s party did not represent a unique incident.
“What FIJI did was not an isolated misunderstanding. It was just one event in a long and continuous history of racism and exclusion that runs deep into the culture and logic of this University,” she said.
Ruiz referenced e-mails exchanged by brothers of Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) that were leaked in February 2016 and included several racial slurs.
“Black, Palestinian, and Muslim students shouldn’t have to endure the pain of racist, xenophobic, sexist e-mails last year only to have the university step farther away from the fraternities today,” she said.
I wrote about the fraternity construction party earlier, which in no way I see can be construed as racist, but those earlier emails were reprehensible. However, since fraternities for University of Chicago students have no formal affiliation with the University (they’re purely private), the students can’t be punished for what they say, and one might consider that what their members say, however offensive, is still free speech.
Regardless. this week the the University of Chicago Faculty Senate approved the “Picker Report” on how to deal with student disruptions during demonstrations and talks. The previous codes were created after the campus disruptions of the Sixties, during which some students were actually expelled, but the 1970-1990s student disciplinary codes were a bit unclear because they didn’t define “disruptive conduct”, and sanctions were rarely if ever employed. Thus, in view of recent disruptions of speakers on campus, my University convened the “Picker Committee” (named after the law professor who headed it) to formulate University policy to clarify “disruptive conduct.” Students didn’t like this–at least the Regressive Leftists ones–for they want the right to disrupt any speaker they want without any possibility of suffering for their actions.
The report (Appendix V here) sets out in detail investigatory and disciplinary procedures for students who disrupt talks or campus activities. Disruptive conduct was defined, with emendations of the previous definition, as follows:
Sanctions were laid out, including these:
- Warning: An official letter is placed in the student’s educational record. A prior warning related to misconduct under Statute 21 must be considered in determining a sanction for a current offense.
- Disciplinary Probation: During this defined period, a student may continue to enjoy all the rights and privileges of a student except as the Committee stipulates. A prior disciplinary probation related to misconduct under Statute 21 must be considered in determining a sanction for a current offense.
- Loss of University Privileges: Specific student rights and privileges, such as access to certain University buildings, events, organizations, or employment, may be suspended for a defined period.
- Discretionary Sanctions: The Committee may require the completion of additional academic work, community service, or restitution/fines by a given deadline
- Disciplinary Suspension: For a period of no more than nine consecutive quarters, a student is prohibited from exercising any rights or privileges of a student at the University
- Disciplinary Expulsion: An expelled student forfeits the rights and privileges of a student at the University. Ordinarily, the University will not consider a re-application for eleven consecutive quarters following the date of the expulsion.
- Revocation of a Degree: A policy violation that occurred before a degree was awarded may lead to a Committee recommendation that a degree be revoked.
And these recommendations have already been incorporated into the University’s student manual on the University Disciplinary System. I do approve of the clarification of “disruptive conduct” and the spelling out of how student interruptions and disruptions will be investigated and punished. My own view, which I’ve stated here frequently, is that students should be removed from talks that they disrupt, that no student should be allowed to block access to a talk or shout down speakers, but that they have every right to protest without violating the conduct rules and every right to issue counter-speech or have counter-talks or demonstrations. And sufficiently severe or repeated disruption should mandate disciplinary action. That, it seems, is the University’s policy as well.
I think the approved Picker report is fair, but of course many students want to protest disruptively without being punished, and so that request is part of the 43 demands issued by UChicago United, which are here. They include these “demands”:
UCHICAGO UNITED CORE DEMANDS
We demand that The University of Chicago formally recognize all Greek organizations active on the University of Chicago campus as Registered Student Organizations (RSOs). [This allows the UY
We demand the creation of a University funded and run cultural houses, specifically a Black House, a Latinx House, and an Asian House that stand independent of the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs. These houses shall function similarly to The Center for Identity + Inclusion but will focus on the specified community.
We demand a Race and Ethnic Studies Department as well as an increased budget for programming carried out through the Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture.
We demand that the University hire more faculty of color.
We demand that the university keep the 1970 Disciplinary System for Disruptive Conduct for the time being and suspend the faculty senate vote on the Picker Report. [That is, they want no real punishment for disrupting events.]
It goes on and on; remember, there are 43 of these.
Campus Reform summarizes the rest of the demands:
. . . a coalition of student groups known as “UChicago United” has called for the establishment of a “Race and Ethnic Studies Department,” a “Black Studies Academic Department,” an “African Studies Department,” a “Caribbean Studies Department,” an “Asian American Studies Program,” plus a “Center for African and Caribbean Studies” and a “Latinx Affairs Office,” all of which would exist independently but receive funding from the university.
The ultimatum also asks for a set of “university-funded and run cultural houses, specifically a Black House, a Latinx House, and an Asian House,” before turning its attention to the school’s core curriculum, demanding “a new ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ graduation requirement” that would be “primarily focused on any US-centric structural oppression, such as race, gender, and sexuality.”
Additionally, the document twice calls for “the creation of a pre-orientation program specifically for incoming students of color,” which would “familiarize students with campus resources and multicultural registered student organizations” while easing “the transition to the university’s campus climate and academic demands.”
The coalition also demands a “revitalization of the Bias Response Team,” including additional funding, the hiring of “individuals with the specific responsibility of running” the program, and the building of “infrastructure for transparent disciplinary processes against faculty and staff who are reported to the Bias Response Team.”
In contrast to its own appeals for money to fund the new initiatives, UChicago United also requests that “limits and/or restrictions” should be placed “on the funding allotted to student organizations that are accused and/or found guilty of discriminatory behavior.”
Finally, the set of demands concludes with specific requests for illegal immigrant students, asking for an increase in the “recruitment and admission” of “undocumented Latinx students,” as well as “full financial, legal, and mental health resources” for such students.
Having lived my academic life here, I’m trying to see which demands are justified, but right now all I can see is that students want more balkanization of the University, dividing up curricula and perhaps housing by race alone, even though they’d probably maintain that race is a social construct (it’s not clear whether the cultural centers would include student housing segregated by ethnicity). In effect, the students are demanding that the University become a place of Identity Politics, with every group having its own center, grievances, and demands for hiring and changes in curricula.
This is sad, but I have confidence that the University won’t cave to most of these demands, as some other schools have. Insofar as there really is bigotry here, that should be investigated and if it violates student codes, punished; but it makes me sad that what seems like segregation is increasing, not only here but elsewhere. Perhaps it’s just my Sixties idealism, but it seems to me that what we want is not more separation of groups, but finding ways to bring them together, for it’s my belief that the best way to eliminate bigotry is to get to know people from other classes, ethnic groups, nations, and so on. Yet students everywhere seem to want to separate themselves as much as possible from other groups, and of course from “cis-het white males”. And while students are welcome to give input into the curriculum, it’s presumptuous to think that they should dictate their curriculum.
h/t: Mark
The uniersiity of Chigago, longheld in high esteem byt my family, is no scartched from th elistof chices for Universities for my gand children. Thye did this, not I. The brainless pronounce ments by member of the student body really left them no choice.
Sounds like lots of groups are supporting this…yet around 50 people show up for a rally?
I think the term “Latinx” is funny as it represents a “linguistic colonizing” of Spanish by English speakers. Ironic.
In terms of the self-segregation, Isn’t that the idea of multiculturalism? Different communities living side by side with their different values and mutual respect? What’s not to like?!!!! (I believe that was also Tony Blair’s notion, under whose government the UK multiculturalized.)
I noterd that as well: 50 people, but they do make a lot of noise.
Er, “noted.”
That was what struck me too — a claim to represent 43 groups, yet only 50 individuals. A lot of these groups must have memberships in single figures, and those writing the demands are perhaps not even representative of that small number.
All these years I operated under the wrong concept. I assumed people went to college to learn and obtain degrees – to improve themselves and get a better chance in life. I had no idea that this assumption was wrong and now they attend schools of higher education to simply run or manage the schools. Stupid me. Where, I wonder, did they obtain these management skills? I also wrongly assumed these were hired positions.
Well, last year, when the protests were at their peak, there were colleges where students were failing their classes because they were spending too much time on activism which left no time for homework and studying.
Which is a logical extension of something I have been trying to explain to various identity politics thick heads for a long time, to no avail: if we assume that all people are inherently capable and talented, what determines who succeeds and who fails is how much time and effort people invest into their studies/work. Well, guess what happens when you invest a lot of time and effort into activism? Those “cis-het white males” you fear so much? They;re not doing any activism, they working their asses off while you’re out there holding signs and screaming at people like banshees or having your weekly women in science meeting telling each other how oppressed by the system you are. Guess where the cis-het white males will be 10 years from now and where you will be…
But they refuse to listen, of course…
P.S. If I was the president of one of the more prestigious universities, I would actually run the experiment, as this is sufficiently important to warrant the extra cost. We segregate the university by gender and race, isolating the “cis-het white males” from the rest, we do that for 10-15 years, we compare the outcomes in terms of educational and professional achievements. You can probably guess what my bet is — the cis-het male white and Asian groups will be miles ahead. We’ve done that experiment in the past when universities were full almost exclusively of cis-het white males and were doing perfectly fine. but it wasn’t properly controlled then by having the other groups side by side.
I’m definitely not an SJW but this post is so full of nonsense I don’t even know where to begin. Good grief, when the SJWs are out protesting (“screaming like banshees” isn’t poisoning the well, nosirreee), the cis-het-white males -and of course Asians (as a token?)- are all out studying?
Really?
Perhaps the most egregious is this;
“We’ve done that experiment in the past when universities were full almost exclusively of cis-het white males and were doing perfectly fine.”
“Perfectly fine”?!? The almost total lack of awareness of, I dunno… every minute of social reform in the past 75 years… in that statement is breath-taking.
As much as I detest the regressive left, this kind of rhetoric is just as bad. A pox on both your houses.
I am not an academic…but a difficult question:
Do students in the types of organizations mentioned in this post tend to be among the better academic performers? Any correlations?
‘. . . And while students are welcome to give input into the curriculum, it’s presumptuous to think that they should dictate their curriculum.’
When I came to the University of Chicago in the fall of 1966, to begin graduate study in English, I did not even know what the curriculum would be. A year later, with PhD coursework looming, I did: and it was inadequate to what I and many of my compeers thought a PhD in English should learn and know in preparation for a college teaching career. We pushed for new courses in African-American literature and American literature more generally. We also agitated for a greater student voice in curricular and other departmental business. We did not ‘dictate’ but did ‘demand’ in the old sense of the verb, to ask forcefully for something.
This was not a pleasant time for me (and, again, many of my fellow graduate students). It came during a time of great campus unrest, including a protracted sit-in at the administration building, led by the Students for a Democratic Society. Those of us who urged curricular change (we called it reform) we usually lumped with the SDS and other far-left student political groups, whether we were really allied with such or not.
Some faculty in English who were otherwise quite ‘liberal’ became reactionary when faced with pressure to change their curricula. One day I overheard a prominent professor say–as I believe I was meant to–’Bray’s finally found something he can do.’ I was the editor of the graduate English students’ newsletter, and glad to be such, but this sneering put-down almost led to my dropping out of school. I’m happy I didn’t, and I think that anyone left at Chicago who remembers me and has followed my career is probably happy I didn’t too.
All this reminiscence is on behalf of a single conclusion: curricular change in the humanities and social ‘sciences’ WILL happen, along with its concomitant centrifugal flight from the intellectual control of the old center and the ‘balkanization’ (as PCCE puts it) of ‘isms and ‘studies’ curricula and meeting houses around campus.
Although I was a graduate student, Chicago was also a wonderful continuation of my liberal arts education. I understand now that for a great academy to remain so it MUST–imperatively–demonstrate a powerful, mind-enduing center-of-gravity that keeps all aspects of its BA curriculum in orbit. Even a far orbit is acceptable, so long as the heat and light and nurture of the center continues to shine as far as the farthest.
Paragraph three: ‘WERE usually lumped with. . . . ‘ Sorry!
Since you are of the opinion that you know what should be taught better than your teachers, why did you bother going to college?
Whatever happened to the ideas espoused in the Declaration of the Rights of Man (any of them)? Those were supposed to apply to all men, who were considered equal. This “balkanization”, as Jerry rightly calls it, is throwing all that out the door. No more notion of “man”, just individual and isolated groups. Is this some sort of “divide and conquer”?
Just more pompous drivel from kiddies with too much time on their hands.
I wonder if they should consider using Verwoerds’ SA as a model.
Come to think of it didn’t he go to Oxford University and gain a degree in something or other?
He also believed in carving out a safe place (for whites) in SA.
This is really exciting I may be onto something here.