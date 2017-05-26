Texas legislature protects groups that deny adoptions to non-Christians, gays, and single parents “on religious grounds”

I had no idea that state-funded adoption agencies in Texas could refuse to allow children to be adopted by gays, non-Christians, or single parents—on religious grounds alone. Although some of these organizations are faith-based, all concerned with Texas bill HB 3859 also get taxpayer funds. That means that discriminating against adoptive parents on religious grounds would seem to violate both the First Amendment and the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. In practice, these agencies are Christian, and so could (and have) denied adoption rights to couples (or single people) of the “wrong” faith (read Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, etc.)

Here’s one bit of that bill, protecting those agencies from being sued for discriminating (my emphasis); note the gratuitous clause 3, which protects those agencies that refuse to help people get contraceptives or abortions:

CHILD WELFARE SERVICES PROVIDERS PROTECTED. A governmental entity or any person that contracts with this state or operates under governmental authority to refer or place children for child welfare services may not discriminate or take any adverse action against a child welfare services provider on the basis, wholly or partly, that the provider: (1) has declined or will decline to provide, facilitate, or refer a person for child welfare services that conflict with, or under circumstances that conflict with, the provider ’s sincerely held religious beliefs; (2) provides or intends to provide children under the control, care, guardianship, or direction of the provider with a religious education, including through placing the children in a private or parochial school or otherwise providing a religious education in accordance with the laws of this state; (3) has declined or will decline to provide, facilitate, or refer a person for abortions, contraceptives, or drugs, devices, or services that are potentially abortion-inducing; or (4) refuses to enter into a contract that is inconsistent with or would in any way interfere with or force a provider to surrender the rights created by this chapter.

As PBS reported on May 7:

Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds — but Texas’ rule would extend to state-funded agencies. Only South Dakota’s is similarly sweepingly. The bill had been scheduled for debate and approval Saturday in the state House, but lawmakers bogged down with other matters. It now is expected to come up next week. Republican sponsors of Texas’ bill say it is designed to support the religious freedom of adoption agencies and foster care providers. Many of the agencies are private and faith-based but receive state funds. But opponents say it robs children of stable homes while funding discrimination with taxpayer dollars. “This would allow adoption agencies to turn away qualified, loving parents who are perhaps perfect in every way because the agency has a difference in religious belief,” said Catherine Oakley, senior legislative counsel for the Human Rights Campaign. “This goes against the best interest of the child.”

On May 9, the Texas House passed that bill 94-51, and then it was sent to the Texas Senate.

Last Sunday, the Texas Senate passed the bill, It now goes to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. who will sign it because, according to CNN, it was a bill he wanted. Further, to add discrimination to discrimination, Texas passed a bathroom bill the same day:

The same day, the Texas House of Representatives approved a limited “bathroom bill” that would require public high school students to use restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates. The measure now goes back to the Senate, which previously approved a broader version mandating that standard for everyone using public restrooms.

Abbott had made the issue a priority for the legislative session. Meanwhile, Texas lawmakers also have proposed bills or amendments allowing “religious liberty” exemptions for lawyers, pharmacists and nurses.

Opponents of the bills, who say they target vulnerable children, are outraged. One critic on Twitter called it “discrimination Sunday.”

Indeed it was. Since children aren’t born with a stamp that says “Christian,” or have genes that make them accept Jesus, discriminating against adoptive parents this way not only is government-funded proselytizing, but deprives children of loving homes. Let us hope that some aggrieved and deprived parent takes this bill to Federal court, and, that with respect to the bathroom bill, Texas will suffer the same opprobrium as did North Carolina, which repealed a similar bathroom bill in March after nationwide criticism and the creation of economic boycotts.

We are two countries now, but I hope this won’t hold. Bills like these are the last gasp of Christians and homophobes against an increasingly secular (and moral) populace. Yes, Trump was elected, but it was close, and I have my trust in the thesis of Steve Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature, which shows pretty convincingly that the world is getting better. (Do read that book; it’s great and only $13 in paperback.) That improvement also means a country less religious and less bigoted.

Texas is swimming against the current.