I had a dream

Lately my dreams have turned from dreams of frustration—usually dreams involving being unable to find the room of a final exam in college, or having to take an exam on a subject I know nothing about—to dreams of sheer terror. Last night’s was especially vivid. I was taken to a torture center run by Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge (perhaps the infamous Security Prison 21, about which I recently read), and was placed by the door, forced to watch the prisoners dragged in, kicking and screaming. Then I was taken inside and made to watch the torture. That consisted of prisoners being tied to horizontal metal poles by their arms. Then guards would apply blowtorches to the poles, which became red hot. Seared by the metal, the prisoners would scream horribly. And then I woke up.
I have no idea what this means, but torture with red-hot instruments was used by the Khmer Rouge. Of the 17,000 prisoners put in that security prison, only 7 came out alive.
Many people have recurring dreams, with academics especially prone to the “final exam: can’t handle it” dream. Please recount below either your own recurring dream, or your latest dream. And tell me what you think my dream of last night meant (yes, I know dreams may be random phenomena, but in many there’s often a kernel of truth: the “day’s residuum,” as I think Freud called it).
I have been retired from teaching for 16 years, and I still have the dream sometimes. Often, it is the first day of school, and I’m in a strange class and nothing is prepared. There are sometimes variation, but they usually involve lack of preparation. Thankfully, I don’t have them very often — at least not any more.
My dreams do not have a plotline – more like a snapshot. Biggest topic in recent years has been my mother. Recreations (not completely accurate, mashing different experiences together) of time we spent together. She had dementia and did not speak for the last six years of her life (aphasia). It was painful to see her decline. I think I must be trying to drive the most recent memories of her out of my mind and hearken back to better days.
I haven’t been in college since 1982, and I still have this dream: It’s my senior year, and as the last semester is ending, I suddenly remember that I signed up for a course and forgot to attend any classes, and I need it for graduation.
I now manage a movie theater, and frequently have dreams where I arrive in the projection booth to find the projector dismantled–and it’s time to start the show. If I do get the projector running, then there’s another problem: the lamp won’t come on, or it’s the wrong movie, or there’s no sound, etc.
I think you need to change your reading … ha ha.
Keep in mind that spicy food eaten at dinner can cause nightmares (at least with me).
I’m reading a beautiful novel set in Cambodia during & after the Khmer Rouge regime: Music of the Ghosts, by Vaddey Ratner, a Cambodia refugee who lives in the US now. Highly recommended!
we die for the beliefs of others, as did those in Pol Pot’s regime, as do the many victims of terorrism; Trump’s overseeing of many seemingly divergent policies brings these things into sharp and localised focus. Perhaps somewhere there lies the meaning of your dream. And I wish you sweeter reconciliations with the day for your next night!
Well if I am invited to play “psychic psychiatrist” and interpret the dream of someone I’ve never met, I’d say it’s connected to your growing disillusion with the state of the modern left, and that the long-standing failings of much of the left are preying upon your mind. The contemporaneous left covered for the KR, Chomsky in particular.
That or something random :).
Very interesting. Jerry, did you know that I was once trained in something called “projective dream work”?
Anyway, in the style of dream work I know, every comment a person offers on a dream actually reveals something about the speaker–not the dreamer. But, the beauty of this method is that sometimes the dreamer gets a little “ah hah” from something someone else projects onto their dream.
That said, I would usually ask the dreamer to entitle the dream. Jerry, what name do you want to give this dream?
Second, I’d ask the dream to please say the dream again. I know Jerry just typed it out, but I’d ask him to think through it again. Type it again without looking at the first-typed version. Write or say the dream as if it were in first person (happening now: for example, “I am placed by the door”). Pay particular attention to what’s left out and included.
After these questions are answered, I would ask clarifying questions. Jerry, can you tell me about the blowtorches? How do you know they are red hot? What do you see?
This is probably enough for now.
My most horrible nightmare is that i’ve returned to work at my previous employer (37.5 years). In these terrible nocturnal recreations, everything is exactly as it was!
47 years old here, with college and graduate school well behind me, and I still have the “oh shit I haven’t attended that class” dream. It’s always a very realistic dream and the anxiety is certainly real; I don’t know why my subconscious feels the need to pile that anxiety on top of everyday worries. I can’t imagine what the red-hot implements dream means, other than a way to cope with general concerns about the intentions of those in charge (who shall remained un-named here).
I’m 70, and up until a few years ago I always had this dream I was running around campus looking for my exam room. Not only could I not find the room, but I was freaking out because I never went to the class during that quarter. Frenzy!!
I see that other people have had this dream of never going to the class.
Crazy!
I have a number of recurring dreams.
• My version of the academic anxiety dream is that I have enrolled in a class, dropped it — but could never be arsed to do the drop-add thing. Now the semester is ending and I am still on the books.
• A variation on this theme is that I have never settled up with the landlords of all the various apartments/houses that I rented and all that rent has been accruing.
•Driving up an increasingly steep bridge until gravity takes over and the car starts to fall back. I get a little anxious driving over certain bridges in daylight.
•Trying to control a car from the back seat. For some reason, this dream always takes place in a picturesque, historic-seeming waterfront location.
• I grew up in a flood-afflicted area and so I have a number of dreams that involve flooding, often accompanied by an incursion of large, mutant-looking catfish.