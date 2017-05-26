Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning! I’m back in Chicago, summer is on the way (we will have some rain this week), and it’s May 26, 2017: National Blueberry Cheesecake Day, probably promoted by Big Blueberry. Like all good Jews, I prefer my cheesecake plain, but if you must add something, let it be cherries or, lacking those, blueberries or strawberries. In the U.S., it’s National Paper Airplane Day, and in Australia it’s “National Sorry Day,” commemorating the abysmal treatment of the nation’s indigenous population,

On this day in 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ended: he was acquitted by a single vote. No President so far has been convicted after impeachment (which, after all, is just the charge). On May 26, 1896, Nicolas II became Russia’s last Tsar. After terrible Russian losses in the Great War, he was forced to abdicate in 1917 and then, a year later, the Bolsheviks executed him along with his entire family and some of their servants. The family’s remains were discovered in 1976. verified by DNA testing, and now rest in St. Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg, where I’ve seen their tombs. Finally, on May 26, 1998, Australia held its first National Sorry Day.

Notables born on this day include Al Jolson (1886), Dorothea Lange (1895), John Wayne (1907), Peggy Lee (1920), Miles Davis (1926), Stevie Nicks (1948), Sally Ride (1951), and Helena Bonham Carter (1966).

Lange was most famous for her photos documenting the misery of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. The photo below, called “Migrant Mother,” was taken in 1936 in California, and was one of a sequence of 6 photos you can see here. It was her most famous photo. Roy Stryker, photographer and head of the Farm Security Administration, for which Lange worked, said this about the photo:

When Dorothea took that picture, that was the ultimate. She never surpassed it. To me it was the picture of Farm Security. She has all the suffering of mankind in her, but all the perseverance too. A restraint and a strange courage.

In honor of NicksDay, I’m showing once again what I think is the best live extemporaneous performance of rock on video. Nicks was getting her makeup applied for a Rolling Stone shoot, and they played the instrumental track of “Wild Heart” in the background. Nicks began singing to it, accompanied by her sister-in-law on harmony. A person with a camera happened to catch her singing. The video is mesmerizing, and I watch it all the time.

Those who died on this day include Edsel Ford (1943), Sydney Pollack (2008), and Art Linkletter (2010; his real name was Arthur Gordon Kelly and he was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is taking a teleological view of evolution:

Hili: Were dinosaurs roaming here once? A: Probably yes. Hili: And were there any mice? A: Not yet. Hili: So there is a progress after all.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy tu kiedyś chodziły dinozaury?

Ja: Raczej tak.

Hili: A myszy były?

Ja: Jeszcze nie.

Hili: A jednak jest postęp.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon is stoned. Look at that face!

Leon: This catnip is delicious!