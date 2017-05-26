Business Cat gets audited

I forgot it was Friday! Let’s end the week with the latest strip of Tom Fonder’s wonderful Business Cat, where BC is playing Donald Trump (click to enlarge):

h/t: Blue

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm and filed under felids, humor. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Randy schenck
    Posted May 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

    Pretty good. Latest from Trump land is that Bannon will reappear to head Trump’s Russian War Room. The theme will be attack, spread false news and lie wherever necessary. Let the failed presidency continue.

    Reply
  2. BJ
    Posted May 26, 2017 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

    That. Was. So. Cute.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: