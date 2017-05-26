Business Cat gets audited

I forgot it was Friday! Let’s end the week with the latest strip of Tom Fonder’s wonderful Business Cat, where BC is playing Donald Trump (click to enlarge):
h/t: Blue
Pretty good. Latest from Trump land is that Bannon will reappear to head Trump’s Russian War Room. The theme will be attack, spread false news and lie wherever necessary. Let the failed presidency continue.
Vive Le Perdant !
That. Was. So. Cute.