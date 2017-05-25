Clueless ideologue of the week

Click on the screenshot to go to the article, if you must. It’s from Curve, a lesbian magazine, but the same sentiments have been expressed by non-gay people.

Even if the attack aimed at killing as many girls as possible, isn’t it conceivable that such a plan would come from Islam’s misogyny and dislike of Ariana Grande as a symbol of Western decadence? I’m not saying that’s the case, since we know nothing about why this concert was targeted, but to jump to the conclusion above, completely ignoring religion, bespeaks a profound a delusional ideology.

h/t: Melissa Chen