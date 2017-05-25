British officials not inclined to share info with US after Manchester leaks

by Grania
Jerry asked me to post this, although no doubt some of you are already aware of the situation.
The BBC broke the story that British officials and police have stopped sharing information with the US after both The New York Times and CBS published sensitive information that were apparently sourced through government leaks which police claim could undermine their current investigation.
CNN interviewed Shashank Joshi of the London-based Royal United Services Institute think tank on cross-border shared intelligence:
“A lot of the information that leaked overnight Monday was fairly mundane, about casualty figures and the method of attack, but the leaking of the suspect’s name was more disruptive because it might have tipped off other suspects.”
New Statesman also notes that the Israeli government is also reviewing intelligence sharing with Washington, no doubt in view of last fortnight’s debacle in the White House with Russian officials in the Oval Office as well as the leaked transcript of Trump’s call to Philippine President Duterte.
They conclude:
It’s all part of a clear and disturbing pattern, that even the United States’ strongest allies in Tel Aviv and London cannot rely on this president or his administration to keep their secrets.
I think Trump is a victim of a lot of the leaks, so I wouldn’t assume that Trump is somehow to blame (though he could be). Nonetheless it does seem like the administration has a lot of leakers in it, and people with their own agendas.
I also think the UK officials are largely acting out of embarrassment or some similar feeling, since almost all of the complaints I’ve heard reported have centered around things like pictures of the carnage and the aforementioned casualty figures, which I can’t imagine would really undermine any investigation. (For instance, a BBC radio report I heard yesterday didn’t even mention the fact that the suspect’s name was leaked, but focused only on the photos and casualty information.)
The photos included a photo of the detonator switch and a fragment of a rucksack that may have been part of the bomb. I could believe that these were sensitive to the enquiry.
The investigators think otherwise. I give their judgement more weight than your disbelief.
It is not uncommon in investigations to use undisclosed details to both weed out bogus information and to surreptitiously pursue leads. Neither can be done in this case now.
I agree. It seems there are a lot of rogue elements in the intel agencies leaking a lot of stuff. I wonder, if Trump cracks down and fires a lot of people for leaks, how those blaming him in this case will react.
In any event this is very bad behavior from the leakers and from the NYT.
Secrecy always gets a bad press but I don’t think I’ve ever had a job that didn’t involve information that, for one reason or another, had to be held in confidence.
This is weird, its difficult to fathom what is happening.
This was detailed and leaked very quickly and has certainly caused President Trump embarrassment.
Was that the intention?
Whatever, it has certainly damaged intelligence sharing.
Perhaps that was the intention?
No doubt the investigation of the bombing will cover this story as well.
Anyway, President Johnson always said that the White House itself leaked like a sieve.