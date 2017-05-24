Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

by Grania

Jerry is sleepful in Washington DC, so I get to do the morning Hili greetings.

I declare today a Day of Music.

Today is the birthday of Bob Dylan b. 1941, a singer and song writer whose voice I did not appreciate much when I was young. As I get older though, I appreciate his remarkable talent as a composer more and more, from Blowing in the Wind to Mr Tambourine Man to Knocking on Heaven’s Door (ruined for me by a billion cover versions by people with the musical aptitude of a pot plant) to The times they are a-changing.

My favourites are Like a Rolling Stone

and The Ballad of a Thin Man,

It’s also the 61st anniversary of the Eurovision Song contest. It’s mostly a cacophony in spandex and metallic lamé; but on occasion it produces some pleasing experiences.

The first winner was Lys Assia – “Refrain” in 1956; which was a start fraught with ominous foreboding of things to come.

It was the event that catapulted ABBA to fame with “Waterloo” in 1974. Trigger warning: Original 70s perms, glitter and unabashed cheesiness

It also unleashed Céline Dion on an unsuspecting world in 1988 when she won for Switzerland singing “Ne partez pas sans moi“. No, I don’t know how a Canadian ended up singing for Switzerland. But if she could get away with it, so can you.

This year’s winner was rather more tasteful than most offerings, the Portuguese “Amar pelos dois” sung by jazz artist Salvador Sobral, composed by his equally talented singer-composer sister Luísa Sobral.

If recent offerings on the music scene leave you cold, it is the birthday of Giovanni Battista Martini (nothing to do with the drink); Italian friar and composer who lived from 1706 to 1784. Much of his work remains unprinted although in his day he was much admired by his contemporaries, including the Mozart family.

Finally, back to the future, it is the birthday of Nigel Harrison, bass player in Blondie. Their smash hit Heart of Glass really sounded different in the 1975 demo version; but here is the version that made the group famous.

There is melodrama of the domestic kind from Poland today, one of those rare occasions when Hili might be in the proverbial dog-box.

Hili: I don’t want to see, I don’t want to hear.

Cyrus: What?

Hili: What will happen when they see that I’ve knocked over the vase.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie chcę widzieć, nie chcę słyszeć.

Cyrus: Czego?

Hili: Co będzie jak zobaczą, że przewróciłam wazon.

And there is a question from the Most Serious Of Cats on one of his country rambles.

Leon: What do we need hawthorn flowers for?

Lagniappe: A well loved “Studiokatze” interrupts a German weather report (h/t: Barn Owl):