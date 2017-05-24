Readers’ wildlife photographs

It was World Turtle Day yesterday, and I asked if any reader had turtles. Well, Mark Richardson did, and sent us some photos in an email titled “I haz turtles”. There were also photos of non-turtles. Mark’s notes are indented.

You noted on Hili’s dialogue this morning that it was World Turtle Day, and you asked if anyone had turtles. I have three Red-Eared sliders (Trachemys scripta elegans) in a large turtle pond I built in a greenhouse. I was actually in the greenhouse 2 days ago taking photos of some plants and the turtles. I’ve attached some of the photos. They aren’t really wildlife photos, so I understand if you don’t want to post any. [JAC: Posted!]

The first two are of the turtle named “The Middle One”. It received that name because it was the second of three turtles I got from a local pet store in Washington. She’s around 15 years old. The third photo [below] is of “Big Mama”. I’ve had her since 1996. She was probably around 10 at the time, so she’s in her thirties now. I have a male slider as well, but he’s skittish and won’t stay basking if he sees me. His name is “Stubby” because his tail got bitten off when he was young. He’s only 5 and still really small compared to the females.

Dionaea muscipula) flowering. I’ve also attached some flora that is growing in the greenhouse. First there is a photo of a Venus Flytrap ( flowering.

Sarraceniaceae. Next is a New World pitcher plant in the family

The last two are of a flowering succulent and cactus respectively. I have no identification for either, but the succulent flower is really striking. It looks like a cherry life-saver and the flower feels like plastic.[JAC: can readers ID these?

And as long as we’re doing urbanized wildlife, here’s a photo from reader Christopher Moss, which arrived in an email labeled “Bandit!”:

Early this morning I put out the squirrel feeder and a few minutes later I had a reminder of why I put raccoon-proof catches on the lid: