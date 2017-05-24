It is Grania’s birthday!

I just realized that today is Grania’s birthday. I know she’ll hate my posting this (and she didn’t mention it in the Hili Dialogue she wrote this morning), but it’s a chance for me and the readers to thank her for her service to this website. She has never refused to keep the site going during my numerous absences due to travel, and for that I’m immensely grateful. Not to mention the numerous posts she contributes herself.
Lá breithe shona duit, Grania. All the best people are born in May.
We all appreciate you, Grania. Have a lovely Birthday.
Yes. Happy birthday and thank you.
THANK YOU, Grania, and very happy birthday to you from Hili and Cyrus who are grateful that you take care of their dialogues. Andrzej and I join in wishing you the best of everything.
Happy Birthday and thank you for all the wonderful posts.
Have an uber-faboo day, Grania! And thanks for all your many and great posts!
Have a great birthday and thanks for everything. Don’t know what PCC would do without you.
Happy birthday from California, hope your day is full of smiles and laughter. Thank you for helping me to start my day with a smile.
I’m afraid Facebook has misled Jerry. It really is not my birthday at all, it is my sister’s.
But thank you all anyway 🙂
Not the first time that FB has promulgated fake news. Have a happy day, anyway.
We should still fete Grania for her selfless devotion to this site! And I declare it her Honorary Birthday!
Then, a very merry unbirthday to you (yes, you), Grania.
Ooops, I did an embedding no no there. Sorry. 😱
Happy early or belated birthday.
Happy Birthday.
Thank you for helping to keep this site active.
O ! … … YOUR Birthday Day, Ms Spingies !
Birthing days are, for a (bulldozing) mama myself, MY very favorite holiday for ANYone !
Please spend it However The Hell YOU most like !
AND, as Dr Coyne iterates, .thank you.thank you.thank you. for your posts / your workings here on W E I T !
For IT from M’favored and Darlin’ Mr Waylon Jennings thus of his WILD ONES: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF9jubKjVAk
” … … WE had the town up a tree !”
Happy Birthday, Woman !
Blue