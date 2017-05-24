It is Grania’s birthday!

I just realized that today is Grania’s birthday. I know she’ll hate my posting this (and she didn’t mention it in the Hili Dialogue she wrote this morning), but it’s a chance for me and the readers to thank her for her service to this website. She has never refused to keep the site going during my numerous absences due to travel, and for that I’m immensely grateful. Not to mention the numerous posts she contributes herself.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 24, 2017 at 8:32 am and filed under celebrations, website matters, website-related items. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

16 Comments

  1. Dermot O'Sullivan
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    Lá breithe shona duit, Grania. All the best people are born in May.

    Reply
  2. Janet
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    We all appreciate you, Grania. Have a lovely Birthday.

    Reply
  3. Graham Head
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    Yes. Happy birthday and thank you.

    Reply
  4. Malgorzata
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    THANK YOU, Grania, and very happy birthday to you from Hili and Cyrus who are grateful that you take care of their dialogues. Andrzej and I join in wishing you the best of everything.

    Reply
  5. Debbie Coplan
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    Happy Birthday and thank you for all the wonderful posts.

    Reply
  6. Karen Fierman
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:41 am | Permalink

    Have an uber-faboo day, Grania! And thanks for all your many and great posts!

    Reply
  7. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    Have a great birthday and thanks for everything. Don’t know what PCC would do without you.

    Reply
  8. Lee Beringsmith
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Happy birthday from California, hope your day is full of smiles and laughter. Thank you for helping me to start my day with a smile.

    Reply
  9. Grania Spingies
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    I’m afraid Facebook has misled Jerry. It really is not my birthday at all, it is my sister’s.

    But thank you all anyway 🙂

    Reply
    • answersingenghis
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:52 am | Permalink

      Not the first time that FB has promulgated fake news. Have a happy day, anyway.

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 8:54 am | Permalink

      We should still fete Grania for her selfless devotion to this site! And I declare it her Honorary Birthday!

      Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 9:00 am | Permalink

      Then, a very merry unbirthday to you (yes, you), Grania.

      Reply
  10. Paul S
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Happy early or belated birthday.

    Reply
  11. Leigh
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 9:12 am | Permalink

    Happy Birthday.

    Thank you for helping to keep this site active.

    Reply
  12. Blue
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 9:12 am | Permalink

    O ! … … YOUR Birthday Day, Ms Spingies !

    Birthing days are, for a (bulldozing) mama myself, MY very favorite holiday for ANYone !

    Please spend it However The Hell YOU most like !

    AND, as Dr Coyne iterates, .thank you.thank you.thank you. for your posts / your workings here on W E I T !

    For IT from M’favored and Darlin’ Mr Waylon Jennings thus of his WILD ONES: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF9jubKjVAk

    ” … … WE had the town up a tree !”

    Happy Birthday, Woman !

    Blue

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: