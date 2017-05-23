Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Tuesday, May 23, 2017, and when most of you are reading this I’ll be flying to DCA, otherwise known as R*agan Airport. It’s National Taffy Day, something I haven’t eaten in years, and also World Turtle Day, sponsored by American Tortoise Rescue. Anybody out there have turtles?

I wrote about the Manchester Arena bombing last night, but haven’t yet read about what’s happened since then. Matthew and family are okay, but the night before, Brian Cox presented a science show before 6,000 people in that very arena, and Matthew was there.

On this day in 1430, Joan of Arc was captured by the Burgundians, leading to her trial for heresy and subsequent burning at the stake; she was only 19 when she died. On May 23, 1533, the marriage of Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon was annulled, though, unlike some of Henry’s other wives, Catherine wasn’t executed. In 1701, the pirate Captain Kidd was executed, and in 1829 Cyrill Denian was granted a patent on the accordion in Vienna, a patent that many would think was unwise. On this day in 1873, the antecedent of the Mounties—the North-West Mounted Police—was created by the Canadian Parliament. Finally, on May 23, 1934, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were ambushed and riddled with bullets by The Law in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

Notables born on this day include Carl Linnaeus (1707), Pär Lagerkvist (1891), Artie Shaw (1910), and Nobel-winning geneticist Joshua Lederberg (1925). Shaw was second only to Benny Goodman in his ability make that licorice stick swing; here’s one of my favorites, “Frenesi” (1940), written for the marimba and adopted as a jazz standard. (“Frenesi” means “frenzy” in Spanish.)

Those who died on this day include Kit Carson (1868), Heinrich Himmler (suicide, 1945), Sam Snead (2002) and John Forbes Nash, Jr., a Nobel winner with “a beautiful mind” (2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has decided to supervise the garden as well as the Listy website.

Hili: All this is a bit untended lately. A: It’s easier to criticize than to start weeding.

In Polish:

Hili: Trochę to wszystko ostatnio zaniedbane.

Ja: Łatwiej krytykować niż zabrać się za wyrywanie chwastów.