by Grania
British actor Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89 in Switzerland.
He was best know for his role as James Bond, but will also be remembered as the eponymous Saint in the 1960s TV adaptation of Leslie Charteris’ novels.
He was my favourite Bond because he played the rather ridiculous character with a Fourth Wall-breaking sense of humour. My Bond experience did not improve on reading the original novels by Ian Fleming, he’s a fossil of a character, but Roger Moore made him likeable.
Of course, none of this matters in the end. What matters are the people you meet, and how you touch them, even if only briefly. Here’s a charming story from a fan who met him at a young age.
Expanded below:
For me Moore’s great roll was as The Saint. His wry decency, proficiency, integrity, was perfect, and was best on display in the early black and white seasons.
His Bond was more diffident, a bit effete, less visceral than either Connery or the more recent Bonds. Always gracious and watchable, though.
All the Moore Bonds with Jaws spilled over into kitsch, leaving the best of the Moore Bonds for m: “For Your Eyes Only,” which apart from a genuinely stupid opening teaser sequence, settled down quickly as one of the best crafted and plausibly workable story lines (and Topol was a hoot too).
“Octopussy” is a runner-up here, but can’t quite make the cut because it was way too much a remake of the ultimate Bond film, “Goldfinger.”