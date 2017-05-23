by Grania

British actor Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89 in Switzerland.

He was best know for his role as James Bond, but will also be remembered as the eponymous Saint in the 1960s TV adaptation of Leslie Charteris’ novels.

He was my favourite Bond because he played the rather ridiculous character with a Fourth Wall-breaking sense of humour. My Bond experience did not improve on reading the original novels by Ian Fleming, he’s a fossil of a character, but Roger Moore made him likeable.

Of course, none of this matters in the end. What matters are the people you meet, and how you touch them, even if only briefly. Here’s a charming story from a fan who met him at a young age.

This truly wonderful Roger story from @marchaynes is soothing my aching soul. 😪 pic.twitter.com/DM7zhybLrs — Ken Shabby (@MrKenShabby) May 23, 2017

Expanded below: