My lunch in Washington

Since tomorrow I’m doing my bit for CfI and the Dawkins Foundation without remuneration (and I don’t want any!), I figured I might as well eat well when I’m in Washington. And so I hied to Georgia Brown’s restaurant, just a short hop from my hotel. It’s slightly upscale Southern food, and they have a good prix fixe lunch menu, which is what I had. There were three courses:
First, though, bread: a cornbread stick and homemade biscuit with sweet butter, washed down with a Sam Adams lager:
Hush puppies (deep-fried cornmeal fritters) filled with shrimp and crab chunks, served over coleslaw with a sauce:
Steak frites with cole slaw (again); the fries were homemade, with skins on, and the steak, which rested on a baguette that sopped up the juices, was topped with a garlic and chive sauce. I of course had it cooked rare:
Dessert: Strawberry shortcake, which appeared to be served with a sliced donut-like cake, amply slathered with fresh whipped cream:
Oy, am I full!
That looks delicious and I have just got back from the gym… Very hungry and too tempting!
Fantastic meal!! PCC(E) must be fed.
Very nice. And you could just walk on over to the White House for a little tour. I think the owner is out.
He doesn’t own it. He’s merely the Resident.
And the way he’s treating the place, it’s even odds that he’ll get evicted before the first lease is up for renewal.
Cheers,
b&
Ah yes, to just be a renter must really make his hair orange. Can’t wait to see the for rent sign in the front yard.
He’s probably spent less time in the White House than any President. Not enough gold on the walls. And he probably needs gold plated toilets too, so the White House makes him generally constipated.
Yum!
What, no ketchup on your meal?
I had some with the fries on the side. Never with steak.
I figured that since it’s DC, everyone now must have ketchup on their steaks 🙂
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeldurkheimer/2017/05/22/the-trump-ketchup-controversy/#5282b3e4769e
I haven’t seen an honest-to-god schooner of beer in almost thirty years, since I lived in Alexandria, VA (coincidentally), and used to go the Alexandria Fish Market
That looks so good.
Washington D.C. is a great food city.