My lunch in Washington

Since tomorrow I’m doing my bit for CfI and the Dawkins Foundation without remuneration (and I don’t want any!), I figured I might as well eat well when I’m in Washington. And so I hied to Georgia Brown’s restaurant, just a short hop from my hotel. It’s slightly upscale Southern food, and they have a good prix fixe lunch menu, which is what I had. There were three courses:

First, though, bread: a cornbread stick and homemade biscuit with sweet butter, washed down with a Sam Adams lager:

Hush puppies (deep-fried cornmeal fritters) filled with shrimp and crab chunks, served over coleslaw with a sauce:

Steak frites with cole slaw (again); the fries were homemade, with skins on, and the steak, which rested on a baguette that sopped up the juices, was topped with a garlic and chive sauce. I of course had it cooked rare:

Dessert: Strawberry shortcake, which appeared to be served with a sliced donut-like cake, amply slathered with fresh whipped cream:

Oy, am I full!