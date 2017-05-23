Manchester – This Is The Place

by Matthew Cobb

After the terrible events of last night, there was a vigil in the centre of Manchester tonight, with thousands of people crammed into Albert Square in front of the Town Hall, there to express their defiance against the bombers, and their solidarity with the dead, the injured, and their families. It was a very moving event, bringing the centre of the city to a standstill.

Here are some pictures of the scene, from opposite sides of Albert Square. It didn’t even rain.

This pic sums it up what a city #Manchester pic.twitter.com/d49JpiAdVR — Ben Hulme (@BenHulme_) May 23, 2017

The most moving part of the event was this poem, by local poet (we have quite a few) Tony Walsh, called This Is The Place. If you know little about Manchester, this will give you an idea of the spirit of the place, and its place in world and British history. I can’t be arsed to name the people on the platform with him; they didn’t speak, anyway. The event closed with a very powerful rendition of Barber’s Adagio for Strings and we all went home, feeling lucky that we could.

This poem from @LongfellaPoet during the #ManchesterVigil at Albert Square was amazing and powerful, a real act of defiance. pic.twitter.com/cpTVfKkozG — I was a JSA claimant (@imajsaclaimant) May 23, 2017