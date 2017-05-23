Manchester – This Is The Place

by Matthew Cobb
After the terrible events of last night, there was a vigil in the centre of Manchester tonight, with thousands of people crammed into Albert Square in front of the Town Hall, there to express their defiance against the bombers, and their solidarity with the dead, the injured, and their families. It was a very moving event, bringing the centre of the city to a standstill.
Here are some pictures of the scene, from opposite sides of Albert Square. It didn’t even rain.
The most moving part of the event was this poem, by local poet (we have quite a few) Tony Walsh, called This Is The Place. If you know little about Manchester, this will give you an idea of the spirit of the place, and its place in world and British history. I can’t be arsed to name the people on the platform with him; they didn’t speak, anyway. The event closed with a very powerful rendition of Barber’s Adagio for Strings and we all went home, feeling lucky that we could.
Did no one who attended the vigil realise that it was the ideal situation for another Muslim mass murderer to commit more mass murder? Just what were Greater Manchester Police doing in allowing so many people to gather so close together?
“Just what were Greater Manchester Police doing in allowing so many people to gather so close together?”
Not giving in to the terrorists?
♥
There is no hiding. Those Mancunian did what we all must do. Stand up, together. If I was nearby I would have done exactly the same.
Wow. Powerful poem.
Sorry Eric, but I disagree. We should not be cowed. Defiance like this, and pride in our values as a free society – as summed up by this poet – is was makes us strong. Don’t let the b*****ds win. For the first time in a while, I’m proud to be British, and it’s great to see Brits of all races and faiths standing together in that crowd.
What a sad reason to get together, but good to see that people are coming out this numerous. Thanks for typing this up.