Less than 2000 to go!

When we reach 50,000 I will be a happy man, for I had no idea this site (not a blog!) would grow this large. If you haven’t subscribed, swell the ranks and make Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) less dolorous than usual.

  1. Reggie Cormack
    … and all without adverts popping up. Keep up the good work, PCC(E)

    • whyevolutionistrue
      I have to PAY to keep the adverts off the page. Think about that (and then subscribe)!

    • GreenPoisonFrog
      There’s a good point. I’m sure that PCC would not accept direct donations to defray his expenses but maybe a charitable organization that he’d offer as a proxy?

      • whyevolutionistrue
        No, I’m not poor and I won’t ask readers to contribute anything. Occasionally I’ll suggest charities, but I would recommend that readers join the Freedom from Religion Foundation, which costs only $40 a year and really DOES STUFF to keep the First Amendment strong. You also get a swell fat paper newspaper every month, chock full of good stuff.

  2. GreenPoisonFrog
    Is there a place with regular stats that we can see like page views and so forth or is that reserved to the owner?

  3. Miss Ironfist
    Hurrah for PCC(E)!

  4. Gamall
    “FEWER than 2000 to go!”

    Are those pitchforks?

    Why are you pointing them in my general direction?

