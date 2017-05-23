ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester bombing; toll rises to 22 dead and 59 injured

As the New York Times reports, the toll at last night’s post-Ariana-Grande-concert suicide bombing has risen to 22 dead and 59 injured, many critically. I weep for the families of these people; it was an act motivated by pure hatred, unconcerned that the targets were young people (indeed, that may have been why they were targeted). As for who was behind it, this is the report:
The British government did not make any immediate comment on the claim by the Islamic State, which said on the social messaging app Telegram that, “One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester.” The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militants’ communications, also provided a translation of the claim. The Islamic State statement did not identify the bomber.
Matthew Cobb, who lives in Manchester, thanks readers for their concern and expressed his own sorrow about the affected families. He and his own family are all right, though Matthew had been in that very arena the night before attending a science presentation by Brian Cox. I asked Matthew about the ISIS claim and he said this:
Yes but [ISIS] clearly know nothing about what happened (their declaration says it was a planted bomb, suggests perpetrator escaped; he didn’t, plus they call it “a meeting of the crusaders”, which may either show their contempt for most of humanity or their ignorance of where it actually took place). They may have inspired it, but they don’t seem to have planned it.
The bomber lived not far from my house, apparent accomplice arrested by my local supermarket by armed police in masks; police helicopter hovering about…
The recriminations will follow, as will those characterizing this as “no true Islam”. I have no wish to engage in these, but of course we have to do something to stop this unpredictable slaughter of innocents.
I’m afraid the slaughter is all too predictable.
Moderate Islam is innocent of this act in precisely the same way that parents who leave their teenage sons alone for the weekend with a refrigerator full of beer and the keys to the Corvette are innocent of the subsequent carnage.
As long as Muslims teach their children to revere their disgusting Book, their feeble exhortations to ignore the majority of its content ring hollow. The responsibility for this lies squarely on the parents and on the majority culture that plants that book in the heads of their children.
“Crusaders” is a general ISIS term for any Westerner. And “planting” a bomb doesn’t necessarily imply the perpetrator escaped.
In addition, there are reports of Tweets by a pro-ISIS account that mention “#mancesterarena” several hours *before* the attack.
Well the Mail are deceiving bastards so far as their headline goes – “Twitter REFUSES to explain why tweet ‘predicting’ Manchester attack was not passed on to police.. because of ‘PRIVACY concerns’.”
In fact all Twitter gave the Mail was their standard boilerplate ‘no comment’. It says nothing about what Twitter may have noticed or what they may have told police. Note that the Mail’s headline deliberately manages to imply the tweet wasn’t passed on because of privacy concerns, whereas Twitter is only citing its policy as to why it won’t comment to the Mail – a quite different kettle of fish.
Note also the police gave the Mail the exact same cold shoulder – “Greater Manchester Police would not comment on whether the ‘speculative’ tweets were being investigated.”
Refusal to tell the Mail all about current investigations is not a crime.
More to the point, I wonder how many threatening Tweets come to nothing? That is to say, whether the tweets threatening violence, had they been noticed, would have stood out from the noise of ISIS-inspired bullshit threats, sufficiently to be useful? I don’t know the answer to this.
What could you possibly do to stop this madness? So long as there are morons who believe in gods and paradise there will be a reason to try to buy a place paradise with the blood of unbelievers. I suppose we could try to wipe Islam off the face of rhe earth but that”s never proved effective in the past so I can’t see why it would work any better now.
There are those in islam who see western values as a threat to the integrity of their religion and are prepared to push the west away from their faith and its followers at any price. Spurred on by the glories of the promised life to come, after the incompleteness of this one, I can’t see how we can stop them in the short run. These people are not mad only committed.
From news reports, security at the event was very lax. People were allowed to take in bags unsearched, etc. I am surprised this would happen in a country and a city with long experience with terrorist attacks, but if it is true, there is a place to start “doing something.”
The report I saw last night said it went off outside the venue. Bag searching probably wouldn’t have made much difference if that was actually the case.
Yes I understood it was in the foyer/entrance as people were starting to leave – this is a relatively constricted space attached to Vic station presumably for max blast effect
I understood it to be in a foyer outside the concert hall but inside the arena. Still sounds like security issues to me, but I guess we will found out. Let the recriminations begin.
Here in Bristol, no one has mentioned Manchester. It is too tender. I brought this up in a group meeting a few minutes ago, and then we sat in a thick haze of sadness and silence.