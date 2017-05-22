“You’re an embarrassment to this religion”: Muslim Maajid Nawaz rips apart a Muslim who thinks women should be stoned for adultery

From LBC Radio (“Leading Britain’s Conversation”), we have a two-minute segment of Maajid Nawaz taking apart a coreligionist who can’t bring himself to con

The LBC presenter, himself a Muslim, insisted that elements of the Quran are simply not fit for modern life and should be ignored. And when Joe insisted on consulting a scholar on whether stoning a woman for adultery should be allowed, Maajid couldn’t hold back any longer. Joe asked Maajid his thoughts on those elements of the Quran and he responded: “I’m saying that we can’t implement them, we have to suspend them, we have nothing to do with those attitudes in this day and age, that is an out-of-date notion.

“What do you say? In an ideal Islamic state, when all the Sharia conditions are met and it’s allShariacompliant, is it still wrong to stone an adulterous woman to death?” When Joe responded: “I’m not in a position to answer that. I’m not a scholar to answer that,” Maajid hit back hard.

He boomed: “There we are. You need a scholar to tell you that it’s wrong to stone a woman to death?

“Joe, you have just exposed yourself to the nation as the apologist that I suspected you were from the beginning of this call. “The reason you are taking offense at me exposing some of this is because deep down inside you you can’t even bring yourself as a human being to condemn the notion of stoning a woman to death, just because some man who’s got a medieval scripture stuck in his head, hasn’t told you that it’s wrong?

“How would you react if you asked me ‘Is it wrong to torture a baby?’ and I said to you ‘I don’t know because the Pope hasn’t told me yet‘? “You’d think I’m subhuman. You’d think I’m inhuman, Joe.“

Now nobody on this site (I hope!) favors this kind of barbarism, but I note again that those feminists and Regressive Leftists who refused to criticize Muslims because they are brown, and therefore oppressed, rarely say anything about stoning, which is part of sharia law in some countries, and never say anything about forced veiling, morality police, and the general denigration of women in Muslim countries—all of this based on Islam.

Frankly, I’m amazing that a single non-insane person in this world thinks a woman should be killed by being pelted with rocks for copulating with a man who’s not her husband—but it’s not that rare. Here are the data from the 2013 Pew Report on the world’s Muslims showing the percentage of those Muslims who believe sharia should be the law of the land—a high proportion of all Muslims in these Muslim-majority lands—who think women should be stoned for adultery. Read and weep!

And here are the proportion of Muslims in each country that favor sharia as the law of the land. These proportions can be roughly multiplied by the ones above to get the proportions of all Muslims in a country who favor stoning an adulterous woman to death:

Linda Sarsour, the nasty piece of work idolized by many feminists and regessives, also publicly favors sharia law. If pressed, she’d probably say she favors a milder version of sharia than the one above, but she has given approbation for Saudi sharia law, which stipulates the death penalty for adultery, with the preferred method of execution being stoning. It hasn’t been done for several years, but is still on the books, and I suspect is done in rural areas. Here are the tweets from a feminist hero: