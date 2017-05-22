My podcast with Radio Live

When I was in New Zealand I was unable to do a podcast with reader Graeme Hill for the podcast Radio Live, but I did it from my home in Chicago a few days ago. I was on my landline, so the sound quality on my end isn’t optimal. The interview is about 40 minutes long; click on the screenshot below (taken in February 2016) to go to the podcast. I like the photo as it brings back pleasant memories of Darwin Day last year, when I spoke to the British Humanists. My hair is a bit unkempt, but at least I have a tie. Behind me you can see the well known anatomist and science presenter Alice Roberts, who was the moderator that night.
To cut the proper swath, your ties needs to be at least two feet longer;.
Nope; should be at the top of your belt buckle, which is where it is.
Exactly, however I try to avoid the thing if possible.
Tomorrow, the British Humanist Association [BHA] will change its operating name to Humanists UK. I have no idea why – perhaps it’s part of a worldwide rebranding to come?
For those who can’t see it the play button at radiolive is immediately below the PCC[e] pic, left side. In Firefox I could not see the play button until I clicked the “Disable protection for this site” button in Firefox.