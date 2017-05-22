Killer sea lion nabs little girl (she’s okay)

This video of a girl being dragged into the ocean by a sea lion (and then saved by her father) has gone viral, but perhaps there are a few people who haven’t seen it. According to The Global News, the incident occurred at Steveston Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia:
The video, captured by Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara, shows the large marine mammal slowly circling the area before it suddenly lunges from the water, nipping at the girl’s dress and pulling her into the water.
Fujiwara said he was at Steveston Wharf around 6:30 p.m. when he spotted a sea lion in the water and pulled out his cellphone.
“A young girl came around with her family and they just started to feed it bread crumbs,” he said. “They were getting a little too close to it, for sure.
“The sea lion seemed pretty friendly at first. It jumped up to the girl, gave her a little greeting, but seconds after when she tried to sit down on the dock, it just came back up … and dragged her in the water.”
As screams erupt from the crowd, a family member immediately leaps into the water, grabs the child and takes her to safety.
I’ve heard intimations that these people were feeding the sea lions before this occurred, but I can’t find a record of that. At any rate, after it took place, the Harbour Authority put up signs saying, “Do not feed the sea lions.”
Of course this made me curious about whether there was any record of a human killed by a seal or sea lion. The only thing I found were several reports of a leopard seal killing a woman scientist who was skin diving in Antarctica fourteen years ago. There are several other reports of leopard seals going after inflatable boats or other people, but nobody succumbed. As for other seals or sea lions. . . nada.
Leopard seals (Hydrurga leptonyx), are fearsome predators, and the adults eat penguins and other species of seals. Their canine teeth are an inch long. Here’s an epic battle between a hungry leopard seal and a group of large emperor penguins. The cinematography is amazing. Remember, though, that pinnipeds are wild animals, and that means they’re unpredictable. Enjoy them, but keep your distance:
People doing stupid things. The wild animal would like us eh? Yes, for lunch.
Whenever I’ve seen documentaries on Leopard Seals the photographer has always been in a sturdy steel cage.
Could have just been playful – its obviously used to people and also not starving.
“I’ve heard intimations that these people were feeding the sea lions before this occurred, but I can’t find a record of that.”
A longer version of the video was available at one time (don’t know if it still is – I saw it the other day on Liveleak). From what I saw, just before the girl was pulled in she and other people had been feeding the sea lion. As the animal swan back and forth, sometimes between a boat and the dock they also pretended to have food (making the same hand gestures and sounds when the fed the sea lion) presumably in order to encourage it to stay nearby and elicit a response.
Not saying the girl is responsible or the people acted irresponsibly, and I am not making a value judgement at all. Just responding to Dr. Coyne’s comment.
Someone was definitely feeding it, you can hear a splash at the 35 second mark, and then see the sea lion grab a piece of what looks like bread.
Make that 37 second mark for the splash, and 38 seconds he’s eating the object which is still producing ripples from being tossed in the water.
That’s one way to interpret it, but I doubt that’s what the sea lion had in mind.