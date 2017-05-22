Killer sea lion nabs little girl (she’s okay)

This video of a girl being dragged into the ocean by a sea lion (and then saved by her father) has gone viral, but perhaps there are a few people who haven’t seen it. According to The Global News, the incident occurred at Steveston Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia:

The video, captured by Vancouver resident Michael Fujiwara, shows the large marine mammal slowly circling the area before it suddenly lunges from the water, nipping at the girl’s dress and pulling her into the water. Fujiwara said he was at Steveston Wharf around 6:30 p.m. when he spotted a sea lion in the water and pulled out his cellphone. “A young girl came around with her family and they just started to feed it bread crumbs,” he said. “They were getting a little too close to it, for sure. “The sea lion seemed pretty friendly at first. It jumped up to the girl, gave her a little greeting, but seconds after when she tried to sit down on the dock, it just came back up … and dragged her in the water.” As screams erupt from the crowd, a family member immediately leaps into the water, grabs the child and takes her to safety.

I’ve heard intimations that these people were feeding the sea lions before this occurred, but I can’t find a record of that. At any rate, after it took place, the Harbour Authority put up signs saying, “Do not feed the sea lions.”

Of course this made me curious about whether there was any record of a human killed by a seal or sea lion. The only thing I found were several reports of a leopard seal killing a woman scientist who was skin diving in Antarctica fourteen years ago. There are several other reports of leopard seals going after inflatable boats or other people, but nobody succumbed. As for other seals or sea lions. . . nada.

Leopard seals (Hydrurga leptonyx), are fearsome predators, and the adults eat penguins and other species of seals. Their canine teeth are an inch long. Here’s an epic battle between a hungry leopard seal and a group of large emperor penguins. The cinematography is amazing. Remember, though, that pinnipeds are wild animals, and that means they’re unpredictable. Enjoy them, but keep your distance:

h/t: P.