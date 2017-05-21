Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, May 21, 2017: National Strawberries and Cream Day. It’s also the Circassian Day of Mourning, commemorating the genocide of a people everyone forgets.

On this day in 1863, the Seventh-day Adventist Church was founded in Battle Creek, Michigan, and exactly 18 years later Clara Barton founded a more useful organization in Washington, D.C.: The American Red Cross.

On May 21, 1924, two University of Chicago students, Richard Loeb and Nathan Leopold, Jr., murdered a random victim, 14-year-old Bobby Franks, just to see if they could get away with “the perfect crime”. They didn’t: they were caught because Leopold left his distinctive eyeglasses at the desolate site in Indiana where Franks’s body was dumped. The two men pleaded guilty, but Clarence Darrow, their lawyer, won a life sentence (plus 99 years) rather than execution after his justly famous and impassioned twelve-hour plea to the judge, You can read about that magnificent speech here. Loeb was murdered in prison in 1936; Leopold was released in 1958 and moved to Puerto Rico, where he died in 1971.

On this day in 1927 Charles Lindbergh landed at Le Bourget Field in Paris, finishing the world’s first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean and ensuring lifelong fame. Exactly five years later, Amelia Earhart landed in Northern Ireland, becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

On May 21, 1936, Sada Abe was arrested after wandering the streets of Tokyo for days with the severed genitals of Kichizo Ishida, her lover whom she had strangled in an erotic marathon in a brothel. At the time it was a huge scandal in Japan and was retold in the 1976 movie In the Realm of the Senses, notorious for its explicit sexual scenes. I liked the move, which is at once compelling, erotic, and disturbing; it earned a 84% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is Abe after her arrest in 1936. She doesn’t look very upset; in fact, everyone looks amused:

Abe spent about five years in prison and died some time around 1971, then living anonymously.

Here’s a still from the movie in which Abe engages in erotic asphyxiation:

Finally, on this day in 1982, Johnny Carson wrapped up 30 years hosting The Tonight Show with his final taping, featuring guests Robin Williams and Bette Midler. Here’s his farewell:

Notables born on this day include Alexander Pope (1688), paleontologist Mary Anning (1799), Henri Rousseau (1844). Fats Waller (1904) and Al Franken (1951). Those who died on this day (in 1935) include just one notable: social reformer Jane Addams, who co-founded Hull House here in Chicago and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1931.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is as solipsistic as ever:

A: Because of the cold weather wisteria has only few flowers this year. Hili: Well, yes, but I still look good next to it.

In Polish:

Ja: Przez te chłody wisteria ma w tym roku mało kwiatów.

Hili: No tak, ale i tak mi z nią do pyszczka.

Finally, in Winnipeg Gus has a new friend–a squirrel. His staff Taskin tells the tale and includes a photo of the female, who’s obviously nursing some pups:

There is a new red squirrel around. I had seen two of them around earlier but lately it’s just been the new one. She’s smaller, tap dances faster and is really noisy. I just snapped this photo of her at our feeder. I think we are in trouble….. She was helping herself to the bird feeder for at least half an hour. No birds were allowed near it 🙂