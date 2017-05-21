Spy novel author advised by an editor not to create black characters because he is white

This story was reported in the BBC, but verified by the Guardian and the Torygraph. It’s another example of so-called cultural appropriation, and an example that is risible. It involves Anthony Horowitz, an author of spy and mystery novels and a screenwriter who is well regarded, at least in some quarters, for he has an OBE. I hadn’t heard of him, but my reading in that genre stopped with Sherlock Holmes, which I loved. (Horowitz apparently wrote two Holmes books as well.)
The BBC:
Author Anthony Horowitz says he was “warned off” including a black character in his new book because it was “inappropriate” for a white writer.
The creator of the Alex Rider teenage spy novels says an editor told him it could be considered “patronising”.
Horowitz wanted a white and black protagonist in his new children’s books but says he is now reconsidering.
“I will have to think about whether this character can be black or white,” he told the Mail on Sunday.
“I have for a long, long time said that there aren’t enough books around for every ethnicity.”
Horowitz, who has written 10 novels featuring teenage spy Alex Rider, said there was a “chain of thought” in America that it was “inappropriate” for white writers to try to create black characters, something which he described as “dangerous territory”.
He said it was considered “artificial and possibly patronising” to do so because “it is actually not our experience”.
“Therefore I was warned off doing it. Which was, I thought, disturbing and upsetting.”
Horowitz, who has written a new James Bond book, went on: “Taking it to the extreme, all my characters will from now be 62-year-old white Jewish men living in London.”
And in the interest of honesty, the report adds this:
The author also revealed he had apologised to actor Idris Elba after saying he was “too street” to be the next James Bond in an interview in 2015.
He was criticised by fans who accused him of making a veiled racial remark.
Horowitz said the fallout from his remarks was “unpleasant because it went against everything I believe in”.
“The character I was being portrayed as was not the person I am,” he added. “I’m still deeply sorry. I’m still annoyed at myself, it was stupid.”
Horowitz said he apologised to Elba at a film premiere and the actor “could not have been more charming, more delightful, more humane”.
He revealed the experience changed him and he is now “more guarded, more careful and more discreet”.
Be that as it may, it’s simply ludicrous to prevent white authors from writing about black characters. Not only wouldn’t we have Huckleberry Finn or To Kill a Mockingbird, or Thomas Wolfe’s wonderful and sad The Child by Tiger, but, in fact, omitting black characters from literature or plays written by whites would lead to complaints of marginalization and racism. You can’t win!
Grania also pointed this out:
I wonder what will happen to Ben Aaronovitch who is writing an entire series about a black police officer in London, and the local Jamaican immigrant culture there.
He’s as cishet white male as you can get and has spent most of his career writing science fiction.
Of course his wife is not white, and neither are their children, obviously.
Does this mean that nobody can “write down”? Can whites write about Hispanics, or Hispanics about African-Americans? Can any man write about women? If not, why not? After all, men don’t have “the woman experience”? (And vice versa, but that’s supposedly “writing up”.)
The solution, of course, is to stop this nonsense. Let writers write what fiction they want, and let everyone and the market sort it out. But let us not have this chilling a priori censorship.
So- I guess then, that the authors of children’s’ books must cease and desist because they’re not children- why, that’s “ageist”!!
Of course they can. Once they’ve passed the qualification of living on Venus for about 5 minutes. Bareback. At 460-464 Centigrade and ~90 ppCO2.
I’m not sure if you’d cook, char, or dissolve first (that’s a lot of CO2, which would love to change the pH of all of your body fluids), but that’s incidental to the experience of Venus after your man’s life on Mars (-55 to -100 Centigrade, 0.01 bar and downwards).
I recall reading an article* about writing in which a writer maintained that men are better at creating convincing fictional women than women are at creating fictional men because, traditionally, more men grow up in households where women were the principal caregivers than vice versa. That makes a certain amount of sense.
*Don’t ask me for titles, dates or names, ’cause I don’t remember.
I admit I was concerned when Stephen King’s narrator was a young girl in “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon,” and when Chris Bohjalian’s narrator was a teenage girl in “Close Your Eyes, Hold Hands.” How could they possibly know what it is like to be us, no matter how many females that may be in their lives? But they were both spot on. My bias got an education.
And of course, there is always Mark Twain and Huck Finn. I guess that’s a problem now. One more reason to ban it, probably.
Shall we scrub all black characters from literature? Might we do the same with Latin American, Jewish, Asian, Mormon, etc. representations? Seems like silliness to me.
Sub
Horowitz is most well known for Foyle’s War, which he created.
I love Foyle’s War. One of my all time favourite TV series.
I also started to read one of the Alex Rider books. My nephew reads them and loves them and insisted I would too. It was quite good, but a teenage boy James Bond equivalent is not my usual fiction fare. I thought it would make a good teenage TV series though.
I think what type of characters a writer can pull off depends very much on the writer. They should do what feels right. Personally, I don’t judge fiction by the background of the author, but by how much I enjoy reading what they write.
Better burn all of Tom Clancy’s books. He was white but his novels contained many black characters – some good, some evil.
Regarding men writing about women, here’s a New York Times op-ed from today titled Donald Trump vs. Women’s Health, written by a man.
When I read it I asked myself “would this serve women more or less if it had been written by a woman? Would it be more or less compelling?”
What do you think?
I remember being warned about writing characters of different races and genders, but it that it was a challenge and it was our job as writers to do our research in order to do it well. And that we shouldn’t be afraid to mess up or get it wrong (because we would) and to fix our mistakes.
But this was around 15 years ago..
Horowitz was criticised for saying Adrian Lester would make a better Bond than Elba. Lester is no less black than Elba. The difference is that Lester can do ‘posh’ better and Bond is posh. I think Horowitz is actually right. I like Elba but he seems to be the go-to actor for virtue-signaling critics. The same people proposing him as Bond are pushing him for Doctor Who.
As for Aaronovitch, I’ve met him a few times. He used to write for Doctor Who in the late Eighties. There’s a scene in one of his stories where the Doctor discusses the nature of causality and with a black cafe owner over a cup of tea. The conversation begins when the Doctor is asked whether he’d like sugar. The conversation ends with the cafe owner’s line ‘If it wasn’t for sugar, I’d have been an African’. It’s quite a touching scene.
Here’s a nice piece on ‘cultural appropriation’ by a novelist on Quillette called Cultural Appropriation isn’t Real: http://quillette.com/2017/05/11/cultural-appropriation-isnt-real/
Taken to the extreme science fiction would be eliminated since who on earth is qualified to write about aliens and no one could legitimately write about anyone except themselves.
So where does that put the late Isaac Asimov with respect to his series of short stories, “I Robot”?