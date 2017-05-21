Spy novel author advised by an editor not to create black characters because he is white

This story was reported in the BBC, but verified by the Guardian and the Torygraph. It’s another example of so-called cultural appropriation, and an example that is risible. It involves Anthony Horowitz, an author of spy and mystery novels and a screenwriter who is well regarded, at least in some quarters, for he has an OBE. I hadn’t heard of him, but my reading in that genre stopped with Sherlock Holmes, which I loved. (Horowitz apparently wrote two Holmes books as well.)

The BBC:

Author Anthony Horowitz says he was “warned off” including a black character in his new book because it was “inappropriate” for a white writer. The creator of the Alex Rider teenage spy novels says an editor told him it could be considered “patronising”. Horowitz wanted a white and black protagonist in his new children’s books but says he is now reconsidering. “I will have to think about whether this character can be black or white,” he told the Mail on Sunday. “I have for a long, long time said that there aren’t enough books around for every ethnicity.” Horowitz, who has written 10 novels featuring teenage spy Alex Rider, said there was a “chain of thought” in America that it was “inappropriate” for white writers to try to create black characters, something which he described as “dangerous territory”. He said it was considered “artificial and possibly patronising” to do so because “it is actually not our experience”. “Therefore I was warned off doing it. Which was, I thought, disturbing and upsetting.” Horowitz, who has written a new James Bond book, went on: “Taking it to the extreme, all my characters will from now be 62-year-old white Jewish men living in London.”

And in the interest of honesty, the report adds this:

The author also revealed he had apologised to actor Idris Elba after saying he was “too street” to be the next James Bond in an interview in 2015. He was criticised by fans who accused him of making a veiled racial remark. Horowitz said the fallout from his remarks was “unpleasant because it went against everything I believe in”. “The character I was being portrayed as was not the person I am,” he added. “I’m still deeply sorry. I’m still annoyed at myself, it was stupid.” Horowitz said he apologised to Elba at a film premiere and the actor “could not have been more charming, more delightful, more humane”. He revealed the experience changed him and he is now “more guarded, more careful and more discreet”.

Be that as it may, it’s simply ludicrous to prevent white authors from writing about black characters. Not only wouldn’t we have Huckleberry Finn or To Kill a Mockingbird, or Thomas Wolfe’s wonderful and sad The Child by Tiger, but, in fact, omitting black characters from literature or plays written by whites would lead to complaints of marginalization and racism. You can’t win!

Grania also pointed this out:

I wonder what will happen to Ben Aaronovitch who is writing an entire series about a black police officer in London, and the local Jamaican immigrant culture there.

He’s as cishet white male as you can get and has spent most of his career writing science fiction. Of course his wife is not white, and neither are their children, obviously. Does this mean that nobody can “write down”? Can whites write about Hispanics, or Hispanics about African-Americans? Can any man write about women? If not, why not? After all, men don’t have “the woman experience”? (And vice versa, but that’s supposedly “writing up”.) The solution, of course, is to stop this nonsense. Let writers write what fiction they want, and let everyone and the market sort it out. But let us not have this chilling a priori censorship. h/t: Michael