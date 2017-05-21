We have a first-time contributor today: reader Bob Jochums, who sends us Honorary Cats™ in the form of owl photos. His notes are indented:

We’ve had some success getting barred owls (Strix varia) to use a nesting box when it’s mounted fairly close to our home. Even though we’ve got an acre plus of nicely forested land, we’ve attached the nest to a big pine so that we can see it, and what’s happening in it, from our sunroom.

This year our owl adults had a solo owlet so we named him (and yes, we don’t know it’s a “him”) Han, as in Han Solo. Today was fledging day. Early this morning he was on the landing branches on the face of the nesting box and then on the roof. A couple hours later he had fledged and was on the metal railing leading down toward the backyard/forest. After resting there a bit, he started attempting to climb trees and was successful after several attempts (couldn’t get going on a birch, got about 20 feet up a shagbark hickory which is about 12 inches in diameter before he lost his grip, and then got up a skinny tree that was leaning against a larger maple with limbs that were pretty much horizontal). The final picture shows him on a nice perch after being joined by his mother.

All pictures were taken on May 19.