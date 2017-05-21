Readers’ wildlife photos

We have a first-time contributor today: reader Bob Jochums, who sends us Honorary Cats™ in the form of owl photos. His notes are indented:

We’ve had some success getting barred owls (Strix varia) to use a nesting box when it’s mounted fairly close to our home.  Even though we’ve got an acre plus of nicely forested land, we’ve attached the nest to a big pine so that we can see it, and what’s happening in it, from our sunroom.

This year our owl adults had a solo owlet so we named him (and yes, we don’t know it’s a “him”) Han, as in Han Solo.  Today was fledging day.  Early this morning he was on the landing branches on the face of the nesting box and then on the roof.  A couple hours later he had fledged and was on the metal railing leading down toward the backyard/forest.  After resting there a bit, he started attempting to climb trees and was successful after several attempts (couldn’t get going on a birch, got about 20 feet up a shagbark hickory which is about 12 inches in diameter before he lost his grip, and then got up a skinny tree that was leaning against a larger maple with limbs that were pretty much horizontal).  The final picture shows him on a nice perch after being joined by his mother.

All pictures were taken on May 19.

I asked Bob how a young owl could possibly climb up a tree. He responded and sent photographic proof:

When barred owl owlets leave the nest, their flying skills are rudimentary and often not very successful so they often end up on the ground or maybe in a bush  They’ve got to get back up in a tree where they’re safer from predators.  Here’s a picture of Han climbing a large tree yesterday. Owls use their talons and beak to grasp onto the bark and by flapping their wings, they walk their way up the trunk.  It’s quite a sight.

