UCLA pays students to advocate social justice and “educate their peers”

If you haven’t read the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education’s (FIRE’s) 2017 report on U.S. college “bias response teams”, you should, even though it’s long. FIRE found 231 such teams, with 143 at public institutions. Their purpose is to investigate cases of bias and issue reports about them, which may or may not involve disciplining any students, staff, or faculty involved. While such teams may serve a useful purpose in preventing harassment, they also pose a palpable danger to free speech–speech by both faculty and students. The problem is that what constitutes a reportable offensive is invariably nebulous, so all kinds of stuff gets reported, including obvious cases of free speech. Have a look at FIRE’s list of reported incidents. I decided to just pick one at random without reading it and, I swear to Ceiling Cat, here it is (I turned the footnotes into links):

Colby College: Logs of bias incident reports—which are now hidden from public view—show one student reported for claiming that a student group was racist against white people, while another was reported for using the phrase “on the other hand,” which was perceived as ableist.

(You can also read a short summary of the FIRE report at The Washington Examiner.)

Hand in hand with the bias response teams go the reporters: the students who get upset or outraged enough to contact the teams. (Again, some of these reports are justified.) And some schools will actually hire students to either make reports, or, as in the case of the University of California at Los Angeles, to go among their peers advocating “social justice,” which of course is usually a form of Regressive Leftist Politics. As Campus Reform reports (yes, it’s a right-wing site, but who else would cover this?),

The University of California-Los Angeles is offering to pay students to serve as “Social Justice Advocates” who will “educate” their peers about “systems [of] oppression.” The Social Justice Advocates program [JAC: note that the form has disappeared and is “closed”!] seeks students who want to help their classmates “navigate a world that operates on whiteness, patriarchy, and heteronormativity as the primary ideologies,” and comes with a quarterly stipend, the amount of which has yet to be determined. “Social Justice Advocates will systems [of] oppression and how they intersect and build upon each other to maintain the status quo,” the description continues. “Most importantly individuals and the collective will be empowered through liberatory scholarship and practices and strengthening their emotional intelligence to create change within their spheres of influence.” The application for the inaugural students asks aspiring Social Justice Advocates to explain their interest in social justice, list their preferred gender pronouns (such as “zi” and “hir”), and describe any experience they have in facilitating workshops on “social justice” issues. Successful applicants will join the inaugural cohort of 8-10 Social Justice Advocates for the upcoming fall semester, during which time they are expected to commit three hours per week to their duties, which include weekly meetings and crafting presentations. The program is funded through the Bruin Excellence & Student Transformation Grant Program (BEST), which receives funding from the university’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and from Gold Shield, Alumnae of UCLA.

The pilot program for Social Justice Advocacy involves several workshops, and here they are. I am not making them up:

All aboard the struggle bus! This isn’t discussion and exploration of viewpoints, but indoctrination.

Is a public university supposed to be paying its undergraduates to inculcate their peers with such views? Yes, some of those views are good ones, but I thought that in college you were supposed to come to these conclusions yourself after a process of reading, listening, learning, and thinking—not have them shoved down your throat by hired Thought Goons. Somehow when I was in college (1967-1971), the students managed to see the injustice of segregation and the futility and needless deaths of the Vietname War—all of it without being harangued by hired “social justice advocates.”

h/t: BJ