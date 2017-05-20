Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend now: Saturday, May 20, in the year of Ceiling Cat 2017. It’s National Quiche Lorraine Day, but I don’t know what nation they’re talking about, as this isn’t France! It’s also World Metrology Day, and no, I didn’t misspell “meteorology”: this is a day to celebrate and promulgate the metric system. Note: as of this morning, the hoax paper on the Conceptual Penis is still online at the journal site.

On this day in 1498, the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama finally found a sea route to India, landing at Kozhikode (formerly Calicut) on India’s west coast. On May 20, 1609, Shakespeare’s sonnets were first published—in London by Thomas Thorpe. And it’s a blue-ribbon day for most of us, for 144 years ago today, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patented blue jeans with copper rivets, something that millions of people still wear (I wear Wranglers: the boot jean). On this date in 1883, the volcano Krakatoa—in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra—began erupting, with the serious and famous explosion occurring on August 27, causing tsunamis that killed at least 35,400 people. The explosion was heard 4800 km away, the volcano’s pressure wave circled the globe 3½ times, and scientists estimate that anyone within 18 km of the volcano would have been deafened. Also on this day in 1940, the first prisoners arrived at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Finally, on May 20, 1964, Robert Woodrow Wilson and Arno Penzias discovered “cosmic background radiation”. Correctly interpreting this as a leftover from the Big Bang, both men won the 1978 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Notables born on this day include Honoré de Balzac (1799), John Stuart Mill (1806), Joe Cocker (1944, died 2014), and Cher (1946). Let’s have songs from the last two. Here’s Cocker, in his inimitable singing style (well. imitable by John Belushi), singing “With a little help from my friends” in a famous performance at Woodstock:

And here’s a long-forgotten (lipsynched) hit from Sonny and Cher: “Baby Don’t Go“, first released in 1964 to little acclaim, and then rereleased a year later, when it became a huge hit. I happen to like it a lot. Wikipedia describes Cher, by the way, as “the only artist to date to have a number-one single on a Billboard chart in each decade from the 1960s to the 2010s”.

A bit more about the song lipsynched above (you hear the recorded version):

The song was originally intended for only Cher to sing, but she got nervous and froze in the studio and asked Sonny to join her. She said later that the situation was like a classic Disney film: “[Sonny joined] me on the choruses, which was enough to take the pressure off me. Sonny was like Dumbo’s good luck feather for me. If he was by my side, I had the confidence to do anything.” Indeed, it was on this recording that Cher began to develop the assurance in her voice that would manifest itself in future hits. Moreover, the harmony scheme they adopted for the song – Cher singing low and Sonny doing the high part – was the opposite of the conventional male-female duo; it gave them a distinctive sound and they retained the practice on subsequent records.

Those who died on this day include Clara Schumann (1896) , Gilda Radner (1989, she was 43), Stephen Jay Gould (2001), and Robin Gibb (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus appears to have made a new d*g friend:

Hili: I hope… A: What do you hope? Hili: That the little dog that’s friends with Cyrus stay out of our garden.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam nadzieję…

Ja: Że co?

Hili: Że ten mały piesek, który się zaprzyjaźnił z Cyrusem nie będzie przychodził do naszego sadu.

And here is Cyrus’s new pal; Malgorzata says, “It’s a neighbour’s puppy. He adores Cyrus and runs to him from afar.”

Today’s lagnaippe is an optical illusion found by the estimable Dr. Cobb. Yes, there are 12 black dots in the picture. Can you spot all of them?

There are 12 black dots in this image. But your brain will not let you see them all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/uhCK22p6Gq — pionic (@pionic_org) May 18, 2017