Readers’ wildlife photographs

Faithful contributor Joe Dickinson sent some lovely photos of cliff swallows from California. His notes are indented:

I’ve been watching cliff swallows (Petrochelidon pyrrhonota) building nests on a bridge in Capitola. Most of the nests are up under an overhang where they are always in deep shadow and, although I can get to deck where they are pretty much at eye level, they are 15 – 20 feet away. So, I have to use a rather a long zoom to get close shots. That combination of factors (plus birds almost constantly in motion) results in photos that are not always as sharp as I would like. Still, I think they are interesting. I will continue to monitor once or twice a week to see if I can catch feeding activity and/or nestlings.