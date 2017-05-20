Readers’ wildlife photographs

Faithful contributor Joe Dickinson sent some lovely photos of cliff swallows from California. His notes are indented:
I’ve been watching cliff swallows (Petrochelidon pyrrhonota) building nests on a bridge in Capitola. Most of the nests are up under an overhang where they are always in deep shadow and, although I can get to deck where they are pretty much at eye level, they are 15 – 20 feet away. So, I have to use a rather a long zoom to get close shots. That combination of factors (plus birds almost constantly in motion) results in photos that are not always as sharp as I would like. Still, I think they are interesting. I will continue to monitor once or twice a week to see if I can catch feeding activity and/or nestlings.
First, a shot showing location and general layout of the portion of the colony to which I have the best access.
The next four shots show the same nest on three consecutive days and then four days later. In the second image of this set, you can see the bird on the right adding a fresh daub of mud.
Here I was focusing on the head poking out when another swallow flew into the frame.
This is a better view of a beakfull of fresh mud being added. Generally, at least in later stages, they enter the nest, turn around and work from the inside.
This nest, near the other end of the bridge, is out in the sun. It will be interesting to see how successful it is. I would think it would get rather warm inside.
This is the same nest three days later. Notice that an entrance tunnel has been extended down almost to the metal strap that supports the nest (just above the bird’s head). Compare to where the head is poking out in the previous photo.
Finally, I found a patch of mud from which building material is being collected.
Excellent photos. Swallows are among the great nest builders.