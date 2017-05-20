Caturday felid trifecta: A Ginormous cat, ninja cats, and a jerk cat

I saw the Aussie cat Omar on the news the other day, and was amazed. He’s huge! And he eats raw kangaroo meat!

As the BBC reports:

Omar was the same size as all the other kittens in his litter when he was taken home by his owner Stephy Hirst in 2013.

But now the 120cm (3ft 11in) Maine Coon from Melbourne, Australia, could be the world’s longest domestic cat.

After the supersized feline found internet fame to match, Ms Hirst said Guinness World Records contacted her to send in his measurements.

The current record-holder is a 118cm (3ft 10.5in) Maine Coon from Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Ms Hirst started a social media account for Omar two weeks ago and one of her photos was shared on the Cats of Instagram account more than 270,000 times.

The usually placid pet has since been featured in major Australian newspapers and on national TV.

“He hasn’t really been coping with all the attention,” Ms Hirst told the BBC. “He had a little bit of a meltdown this morning.”