Readers’ wildlife photographs

We have photos from three contributors today. The first photo was conveyed by Gayle Ferguson:

I’ve attached a ‘wildlife’ photo for your website. The photo was taken by a colleague of mine (Phil Battley) out of an office window. His caption is this: “Young female New Zealand falcon [Falco novaseelandiae], Massey University, Palmerston North, NZ. Taken out of an office window!”

Reader Andrée Reno Sanborn sent beetle photos and some notes:

Clytus ruricola). June 21, 2016; Northeast Kingdom of Vermont: This is a Round-necked Longhorn ). June 21, 2016; Northeast Kingdom of Vermont: As we made our daily bug walk, we found this long-horned beetle (which we first thought was a wasp, injured, cold or drunk) hanging out of a rolled black cherry (Prunus serotina) leaf. My husband carefully detached the leaf for photos. Inside, we found the beetle with aphids and a ladybug grub (Coccinellidae sp.).

The larvae eat rotting hardwood and prefer maple (Acer) (which doesn’t seem to be a problem in our sugar bush, since this was the first one we have found; but on the other hand, we don’t let maple sit and rot). Adults eat flower nectar and pollen.

After chats with real entomologists, we figure this beetle was sipping honeydew, which, of course, is sweet like nectar.

After posing politely, the beetle flew away quite quickly. It seems to have grasshopper-like legs. This is another bug that we need to actively seek out. There is not enough life history information on the Internet. I can find no photos of larvae. I am assuming the bug is not invasive.

From Stephen Barnard, who calls this “One of my ‘Maxfield Parrish’ landscapes”: