If God really existed, this is what the Bible would have said

While we’re waiting for the Big News, here’s a nice pair of tw**ts (is that obscene?):
h/t: Barry
I say unto you, pestilence comes not from evil spirits or sin but creatures too small for man to see & numbering more than the desert sands.
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) May 19, 2017
"Washeth thou thine hands after thee takest a dump."
Wish Jesus had said that.
Millions of lives saved https://t.co/8skzLu3YYC
— ☲First Clown☵ (@1stClown) May 19, 2017
I say verily, do not proceed on foot with haste if thou wields a sharp implement especially for renting papyrus asunder.