Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on May 19, 2017. The storms in Chicago never materialized yesterday, and it was warm and sunny with a high of 25° C. It’s National Devil’s Food Cake Day, a lovely dessert, but I’m curious why such a toothsome comestible is named after Satan. In Vietnam, it’s Ho Chi Minh’s Birthday (see below), and in the U.S. it’s both Malcolm X Day (he was born on this day in 1925) and National Hepatitis Testing Day. I can assure you that I’m free of all three forms; I’ve been tested.

On this day in 1536, Anne Boleyn, accused and “convicted” of adultery, treason and incest (!), was beheaded on the orders of King Henry VIII. In 1919 Kemal Atatürk landed at Samsun on the Black Sea coast, beginning the Turkish War of Independence that deposed the Ottomans and began the modernization of Turkey, reforms being quickly reversed by Thug Erdogan. Finally (not much happened on this day), in 1962 Marilyn Monroe sang her famous version of “Happy Birthday (Mr. President)” at a birthday celebration for President John F. Kennedy (10 days early) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The incident has its own Wikipedia entry. Here Monroe is introduced by Peter Lawford (JFK’s brother in law) before crooning her ultra-sexy rendition:

By the way, there’s no conclusive evidence that Monroe had an affair with Kennedy, though many think this sultry song is evidence for that. It isn’t. They may have had a fling, but we don’t know for sure.

Notables born on this day include Johns Hopkins (1795), Ho Chi Minh (1890), Max Perutz (1914), Pol Pot and Malcolm X (both 1925), Nora Ephron (1941), and Pete Townshend (1945). Those who died on this day include José Martí (1895), my hero T. E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”; 1935; motorcycle crash), Charles Ives (1954) and Ogden Nash (1971).

Lawrence is one of my heroes because he was a man of thought and action as well as an excellent writer, though—or perhaps because—he was a tortured soul. When I took a week’s vacation in Dorset in 2006, I visited his cottage Clouds Hill, which he bought in 1923 and kept until his death in 1935 at the age of 46. It’s a spartan place, without electricity or windows in the front, but was near the RAF base where he had been stationed. Here’s the cottage; on the lintel Lawrence had inscribed the Greek phrase οὐ φροντὶς (“Why Worry”). No photos were allowed inside, but I snuck one.

Here’s his bathtub, with a plank to read on, also holding his shaving bowl:

After much searching along the road a few miles from Clouds Hill, I found the spot where Lawrence had his fatal motorcycle accident:

In Arabia:

On one of his beloved Brough Superior SS100 motorcycles. It was on one of these that he was killed:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts are scrutinizing the property, and there’s even a title. It’s a cute picture

INSPECTION TOUR Hili: We have to check everything thoroughly. Cyrus: Yes, it’s very important.

OBCHÓD Hili: Musimy dokładnie wszystko sprawdzić.

Cyrus: Tak, to bardzo ważne.

Here’s a Gus photo with a backstory, sent by Taskin, who’s half of his staff:

I made this sign for the door at the bottom of the stairs into our basement. The other half of Gus’s staff is a massage therapist who has his office in the basement. Gus sometimes scratches and meows at the massage room door, so we started shutting this other door to the waiting area to keep him from being a nuisance during massages. However, people coming in for their massage were then unsure whether they should go down the stairs when the door was shut. Hence, the sign. I love listening to people chuckle as they head down the stairs.

And here’s Ozzy the Weasel, a rescue weasel (DO NOT ADOPT WEASELS!):

Finally, Matthew Cobb sent a tw**t he found depicting a swell mirage, a “Fata Morgana”. Wikipedia has a detailed explanation of this phenomenon.

A Fata Morgana is an unusual & complex form of superior mirage that is seen in a narrow band right above the horizon https://t.co/WOpL74XnYN pic.twitter.com/BBx5RNa0IZ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 18, 2017